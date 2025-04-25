Pakistani TikTok star Samiya Hijab has recently found herself in the eye of a digital storm after a private video, allegedly featuring her in an explicit video, began circulating widely on social media platforms. The viral video has left many of her followers stunned and sparked a flurry of online reactions. In response to the controversy, Samiya has publicly denied involvement, asserting that the video is not real but a deepfake, a digitally manipulated creation made using AI. Samiya had shared an Instagram story, now deleted, where she accused her ex-partner of orchestrating the leaked video against her. According to a report by India Times, she claimed he was behind the creation and spread of the fabricated video. Sajal Malik Viral Video Leaked Online: Alleged Intimate Footage of Pakistani TikTok Star Sparks Controversy, Here’s What Is Known So Far.

Samiya Hijab Viral Video Online: What Is The Controversy?

Samiya Hijab is a Pakistani TikTok influencer known for her dance and lifestyle content. She gained popularity through her engaging videos and has built a strong following on social media platforms. Recently, she has been at the centre of a controversy involving a viral video that allegedly features her in an explicit scenario. Samiya has publicly denied involvement in the video, stating that it is a deepfake created using AI technology. She has accused her ex-boyfriend of being behind the video and has announced plans to take legal action against those responsible for spreading it. The incident has sparked discussions about the dangers of deepfake technology and the importance of digital privacy.​ Who Is Minahil Malik? All About the Pakistani TikTok Star as Her Dance Video Goes Viral Amid MMS Leak Controversy.

Samiya Hijab Private Video Leaked Online

Samiya hijab Kii video leak Kerna wala banda #samiyahijab pic.twitter.com/km5t5zWGPH — Yasir tunio (@YasiirTunio) April 22, 2025

Samiya Hijab On Her Leaked MMS Video

According to a report by India Times, Samiya stated, “I have absolutely no connection to this video. It’s fake and it was made with AI technology. My ex-boyfriend is behind this.” Soon after she made the statement, netizens came in her support, raising concerns over the dangers of deepfakes. “I’m taking legal action. This is a deliberate attempt to destroy my character,” she further added. Samiya Hijab’s leaked MMS video has left people questioning the safety of their privacy.

Samiya Hijab MMS Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hijab (@_samiyashianz_)

The Pakistani entertainment world is currently facing a troubling wave of digital invasions, as a series of purportedly private videos continue to emerge on the internet. The most recent controversy involving Samiya Hijab is just one in a growing list of similar incidents. In the past, several well-known social media personalities such as Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Mathira Mohammad and Imsha Rehman have also been caught in the spotlight after alleged intimate footage linked to them surfaced online.

This alarming trend has not only exposed the fragility of digital privacy but has also ignited urgent conversations around the need for more robust cyber laws and privacy safeguards, especially for public figures who are increasingly vulnerable to such malicious attacks in an age of rapid technological advancement.

