Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Encouraged by the surge in sales of its properties pandemic notwithstanding, India's leading real estate developer with one of the largest land banks in the Delhi NCR, SS Group has decided to embark on an ambitious roadmap and organised a meet with channel partners, a key stakeholder in the business.

The grand channel partners' meet was held at The Leaf, Sector 85, New Gurugram. SS Group's management team including Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria- Member of the Parliament and Chairman SS Group, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria-MD & CEO, Sushil Singh Jaunapuria-ED, Manoj Shukla-CFO, and Ashish Tandon, President-Sales, Marketing & CRM were present during the event. The event marked a new era of business partnerships to unlock huge opportunities that lie ahead in the future. The top brass of SS Group shared their vision and business opportunities with the attendees during the event.

"We started 30 years ago with humble beginning and gradually with the support of all our partners, we are now one of the top real estate companies in NCR. Our vision stands firm of quality delivery and we are committed towards being a customer oriented company. I, on behalf of my entire team, welcome all the current and new partners to associate with us with new vigour and together take our businesses to greater heights," Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, Chairman, SS Group said, as he addressed the gathering.

"There was a surge in the sales post 2nd quarter of 2021 which is evident that people have realized the importance of home. We believe that this trend is here to stay, and in 2022 it will gain even greater momentum. Increased affordability, record low-interest rates, and favourable government policies are also to be thanked for this. The salaried class has emerged as the biggest customer; the market has gained the buyer's confidence. We are looking forward to this year with high hopes," Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group said.

Ashish Tandon, President-Sales, Marketing & CRM presented the roadmap for Rs. 3600 crores of business opportunity in the next six months. The gala event also had all the glitz and glamour with live performances by Ananya Mishra, grand-daughter of Panjit Birju Maharaj & Indian Idol-4 finalist, and Sanam Singh, son of the famous singer Bhupinder Bhuppi.

SS Group is one of the foremost real estate players in Gurugram. They have a portfolio spread across homes, retail, and office spaces, and will be catering to their customer demands accordingly. It's been more than three decades in the Gurugram market and they have seen its micro-markets developing, expanding, and emerging into the most promising realty destination. The connectivity to Gurugram's social and business hubs as well as Delhi/NCR via NH8 made the New Gurugram a preferred destination for professionals for a modern lifestyle.

The Group has delivered 20 projects till now, starting with Mayfield Gardens in 1994. They pioneered in developing floors and have delivered projects like Southend Floors, The Palladian, The Lilac, Aron Ville, Almeria among others. Venturing into group housing in 2008 with Delight & Splendor, their Landmark project The Hibiscus was delivered in 2012, which even today is recognized as one of the most uber-luxury projects in Gurugram. Progressively, they launched The Leaf & Coralwood in New Gurugram. SS Linden Floors is the latest project. From residential, they diversified to commercial development in the year 2011 with SS Plaza in sector 47, which is now home to brands like Norenj, Enhauff, Kaff, among others. SS Omnia, SS Highpoint & SS 100 became some other breakthrough commercial projects for them.

Well applauded by their customers, SS Group has been continuously fulfilling the aspirations of today's discerning consumers. The brand is successfully reflecting modern-day needs in its residential offerings, with spacious homes amidst green and open spaces. Understanding that comfort and luxury have become the key differentiators in residential space, they are leaving no stones unturned to offer the best across segments in residential real estate. Customer centricity forms the core of SS Group and with this vision, the company is constantly delivering excellent results and setting new benchmarks.

