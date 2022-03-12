Manchester City have played without a striker for most of this season and the last. However, the Premier League giants are set to land a new number nine in the upcoming window. It is understood that the Pep Guardiola-led side have a deal in place for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who is tipped to leave in the summer. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Favourites For Borussia Dortmund Striker.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Erling Haaland is expected to complete a switch to the Etihad in the summer. Personal terms have been discussed and the Premier League outfit have prepared a deal that will be presented for the forward.

Erling Haaland has been on the radar of several top clubs but Borussia Dortmund were not willing to let the striker leave. However, the Norwegian international has a £63million release clause in his contract which activates next season.

It is understood that the forward’s agent, Mino Raiola, is also set to earn a substantial payment from the deal. Manchester City are ready to meet those demands plus a signing bonus is set to be included which will take the transfer fee to around £100 million.

The Premier League outfit are one of the few clubs able to match the financial demands as they have made the striker their top priority. PSG and Barcelona are also interested in the Norwegian but Real Madrid are expected to be their most significant rival.

However, the Los Blancos are focused on landing Kylian Mbappe first before moving for the 21-year-old. This could see Manchester City swoop in and sign the Norwegian as they are tipped to be the favourites. His father, Alfie Haaland, is a former player and could play a huge role in taking the deal over the line.

Erling Haaland has been struggling with injuries this season but is nearing a return for Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian boats an impressive record for the Bundesliga side, scoring 80 goals in 79 appearances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2022 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).