Brighton will take on Liverpool in the latest round of Premier League matches. The clash will be played at the Ammex Stadium on March 12, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League live streaming details can scroll down below. Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan (2-1 Agg), UCL Round of 16: Reds Advance Despite Narrow Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Liverpool are on a five-game unbeaten run and will look to continue that. Jurgen Klopp's team can reduce the points gap to leaders Manchester City to three points with a win. Meanwhile, Brighton have slumped in recent weeks after a brilliant start Graham Potter's team have lost four on a trot.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Ammex Stadium. The game will be held on March 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Liverpool.

