Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (Star Health Insurance), India's largest retail health insurance company has announced key appointments and leadership updates, underscoring the company's commitment to strengthening its executive leadership and operational capabilities.

Amitabh Jain, Chief Operating Officer has now been elevated as Whole-time Director and designated as a Key Managerial Personnel. Jain is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in financial services. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Star Health, a position he assumed in 2023. Jain was a founding member of ICICI Lombard and brings with him a deep understanding of operational excellence and strategic growth. He holds an engineering degree, an MBA, and is a CFA charter holder.

Himanshu Walia, Chief Marketing Officer has also now been elevated as Whole-time Director and designated as a Key Managerial Personnel. Walia brings over 22 years of rich experience in the insurance sector. He has been an integral part of Star Health Insurance since 2007, serving as the Chief Marketing Officer, and has played a pivotal role in building the company's brand and market presence. Prior to joining Star Health, he held leadership roles at ICICI Lombard and Tata AIG. Walia holds an MBA in Marketing.

The effective date of appointment for both would be the date of approval by IRDAI.

These appointments reflect the company's focus on enhancing leadership depth and driving future growth through experienced and visionary professionals.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to customer. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance Company in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings. Star Health is India's first health insurance Company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network with 913 offices, with 14,000+ network hospitals, over 7,75,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 17,000 employees. In FY25, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs.17,553 Cr with its net worth at Rs.8,668 Cr.

