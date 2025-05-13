Amid the ongoing drama surrounding Kim Soo Hyun's alleged underage dating with Kim Sae Ron, a fresh controversy has emerged. YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who has been involved in the matter since the early days, has targeted Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron and her family. He also levelled allegations against several members of the Garosero Research Institute. Lee Jin Ho uploaded a video on his YouTube channel featuring never-before-seen footage of Bu Ji Seok, showing him partying at a club in Gangnam. Did YouTuber Lee Jin Ho Offer KRW 1 Billion to Kim Sae Ron’s Informant in Exchange for Audio Recordings Exposing Kim Soo Hyun?.

Did Kim Sae Ron’s Lawyer Bu Ji Seok Mock Her Family’s Recent Press Briefing?

Lee Jin Ho took to his YouTube channel and shared never-before-seen footage of Kim Sae Ron's attorney, Bu Ji Seok, in high spirits, dancing and partying at a nightclub on May 11. What really caught everyone's attention, however, was that a video of Kim Sae Ron's recent press conference was being projected on a screen in the background. This was the press conference held by Bu Ji Seok on behalf of the late actress' family, along with Garosero head Kim Se Ui, to present evidence against Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Sae Ron’s Alleged Leaked Audio

The recent events have raised serious questions about those representing Kim Sae Ron. Leaked footage of Bu Ji Seok quickly caught the public's attention, sparking massive backlash against the lawyer. Many netizens expressed their frustration over his insensitive behaviour, questioning whether the legal proceedings involving Kim Sae Ron had become a form of entertainment for him.

Calling out the highly inappropriate and sensitive behaviour of the lawyer, a user wrote, "The real face of #JusticeForKimSaeRon unmased and its ugly af! No morals, no values. Family lawyer dancing with women of his daughter's age at a club till dawn while playing KSR's AI audio recording in the background." Another user wrote, " Yet you people still thought they fighting and grieving for the daughter?" Kim Sae Ron’s Informant Holding Crucial Audio Recordings Against Kim Soo Hyun Attacked in New Jersey; Garosero Reveals Shocking Details.

Netizens Express Anger Over Kim Sae Ron’s Lawyer Bu Ji Seok’s Leaked Footage

I wouldn’t want my daughter’s personal issues to be toyed by a lawyer I paid to fight for my justice though. Yet you people still thought they grieving and fighting for the daughter? Pfftttt. #WeStandwithKimSooHyun https://t.co/qAxOcP1ytc — HEIZISM (@whimsicalhazie) May 11, 2025

Visuals From Bu Ji Seok’s Leaked Footage Leaves Netizens Disgusted

Lawyer Bu Ji-seok "activities" seem to damage the dignity, publicity, and above all violate the law of lawyers.#KimSooHyun #WeStandWithKimSooHyun pic.twitter.com/5XVS2n8bQI — Mary (@C99601467) May 12, 2025

During the press conference on May 7, Bu Ji Seok and Kim Se Ui of Garosero Research Institute released an audio clip allegedly featuring Kim Sae Ron speaking with an acquaintance. In the recording, the actress could be heard saying that she first had a physical relationship with Kim Soo Hyun when she was in eighth grade at age 14. However, Kim Soo Hyun's side rejected the claims, calling the video digitally manipulated.

