New Delhi [India], July 30: In a step towards advancing India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), an alliance of 50+ new-age companies, has unveiled its flagship initiative -- Build in Bharat -- to support India's manufacturing ecosystem and encourage startups to manufacture in India.

In a first milestone towards this initiative, SPF has facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its member Ather Energy, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv Singh, and Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta. The initiative is expected to support India's transition towards sustainable transport and create a more enabling environment for manufacturing-oriented startups.

This landmark MoU aims to catalyse investment, increase domestic manufacturing capacity, drive skill development, and generate employment across the electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing sectors. It reflects a broader commitment to building a resilient, innovation-led industrial ecosystem in India.

Through the Build in Bharat initiative, SPF played an enabling role in bringing together Ather Energy and DPIIT, facilitating alignment on shared goals, recommending policy interventions to unlock sector-specific opportunities, and convening collaborative platforms where founders and policymakers co-create practical solutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shri Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, "The electric mobility sector in India is entering a transformative phase. Through this partnership with Ather Energy, we aim to catalyse the development of an enabling environment where startups can contribute meaningfully to EV manufacturing, battery innovation, and clean energy solutions."

Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta said, "We are happy to collaborate with DPIIT to strengthen support systems for hardware and deep-tech startups. With policy support and stronger industry participation, this initiative can help founders tackle core technology challenges and scale high-quality products from India."

President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum, Shweta Rajpal Kohli said, "This partnership between DPIIT and Ather Energy brings to life the Startup Policy Forum's Build in Bharat initiative. Unlocking the potential of India's manufacturing sector through collaboration is key to building a globally competitive innovation ecosystem."

As part of its mission, Startup Policy Forum works to support manufacturing in India by advocating for and facilitating progressive policy reforms; connecting startups, policymakers, and industry leaders to identify and resolve regulatory bottlenecks; and championing homegrown innovation to enable Indian companies to scale globally.

The Build in Bharat initiative marks the starting point of a broader national effort to redefine India's manufacturing future. SPF calls on startups, industry leaders, and policymakers to join forces in shaping the next phase of India's industrial transformation. By aligning innovation with policy and production, we have the opportunity to position India as a global hub for advanced and sustainable manufacturing.

