IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2025: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is reaching its crescendo with the fifth and final IND vs ENG Test, becoming a must-win for the India national cricket team to draw level, while for the England national cricket team, a draw is enough to win the series. India is heading into the crucial Test are dealing with injury concerns, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to miss out. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will be played at The Oval in London and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 30. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. On the other hand, England have added Jamie Overton to the squad with Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer struggling with injuries. Gautam Gambhir vs The Oval Pitch Curator Lee Fortis: Ex-India Cricketer Irfan Pathan Questions 'Double Standards', Says 'Are We Still Stuck in the Colonial Era?'.

We have drafted the ENG vs IND 5th Test 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jamie Smith (ENG)

Batters: Ben Duckett (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Shubman Gill (IND), and KL Rahul (IND)

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Washington Sundar (ENG)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (IND), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mohammed Siraj (IND)

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ben Stokes(c), Shubman Gill (vc)

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jamie Smith (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Shubman Gill (IND), and KL Rahul (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Washington Sundar (ENG), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mohammed Siraj (IND)

