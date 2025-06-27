PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: As the world marks MSME Day, it's the perfect moment to feature the dynamic force driving India's economic evolution--its thriving community of startups and visionary founders. Across the country, entrepreneurs are building agile, innovation-led businesses that are not only solving real-world problems but also creating jobs, uplifting communities, and accelerating inclusive growth. These startups, many of which fall under the MSME category, are transforming traditional sectors, introducing digital-first solutions, and boldly reimagining the future of Indian enterprise.

1. Kamalakar Devaki: Founder & CEO of SandLogic

Kamalakar Devaki is the Founder & CEO of SandLogic, a native GenAI company building India's foundation models, AI platforms, and co-processor chips from the ground up. At the heart of SandLogic is Shakti -an indigenous foundation model series purpose-built for real-world enterprise applications. Kamalakar's vision with SandLogic is to make AI not just intelligent but accessible, explainable, and scalable across industries. Whether it's Lingo for speech and video intelligence, or ExSLerate - an ultra-efficient AI chip, the goal is to bring deep tech innovation closer to where decisions are made: on the edge, in enterprises, and across India's innovation ecosystem.

2. Karan Talwar: Founder of Beyond just work

Karan Talwar, a passionate startup enthusiast, has always had an entrepreneurial streak. Fuelled by curiosity and a strong drive to build, he experimented with multiple ventures in his early years--each one adding to his learning curve and paving the way for the next.

In 2019, he launched Beyond Just Work, a coworking brand that was entirely bootstrapped, with a clear vision to create inspiring, community-driven workspaces. Starting from a single centre, he smartly navigated the pandemic and steadily scaled operations.

By 2025, Beyond Just Work has grown into a network of over 10 centres across Delhi NCR, spanning more than 2 lakh sq. ft. of active coworking space.

Karan's journey is a blend of adaptability, street-smart decision-making, and the will to keep going--qualities that have helped him navigate challenges and carve out a place for himself in the coworking and startup ecosystem.

3. Mridul Kapri: Founder & CEO of Country Tours and Travels

Mridul Kapri has emerged as one of India's most trusted visa consultants, with a decade of experience and an impressive 70% success rate. Since 2014, he has helped thousands of students, families, and professionals secure visas for the U.S., UK, Schengen countries, Canada, Australia, and more. Known for his hands-on approach, Mridul offers personalized guidance and interview training that improves approval chances significantly.

What truly sets him apart is his work with school students--an underserved segment where he has become a go-to advisor for early academic journeys abroad. With a client base spanning India, Dubai, Germany, Australia, and the U.S., Mridul's reputation is both national and international.

In an increasingly complex visa landscape, Mridul Kapri stands out for his integrity, practical expertise, and dedication--making him not just a consultant, but a partner in turning global aspirations into reality.

4. Nayan Sharma: Founder and CEO of eduMETA THE i-SCHOOL

Dr. Nayan Sharma, Founder and CEO of eduMETA THE i-SCHOOL, is leading a revolution in India's preschool education space. With over 17 years in the sector, he has built one of the country's fastest-growing preschool networks--spanning 1,000+ locations across 28 states. Launched in 2018, eduMETA stands out for its "Zero-Profit-Sharing & No Royalty" franchise model, empowering women entrepreneurs to launch preschools with minimal financial burden.

eduMETA's award-winning pedagogy, based on the RABL learning model, has earned accolades such as Most Innovative Preschool Chain and Best School Chain of the Year. Nayan's mission is rooted in the belief that quality education is a right, not a privilege. A double MBA and IIM-A alumnus, he blends strategic thinking with grassroots impact. As eduMETA sets its sights on 2,000 schools, Nayan Sharma continues to redefine early education while building a movement of women-led educational enterprises across India.

5. Neeraj Chhari: Founder and Director of TaskCraft Technologies

Neeraj Chhari leads a thriving IT solutions company - TaskCraft Technologies, based in Indore. With over four years of experience and 500+ completed projects, TaskCraft specializes in web and app development, mobile solutions, contract staffing, and SOW projects. Neeraj's journey began as a student at Jiwaji University and has evolved into steering a company known for delivering world-class IT support with a focus on flawless execution.

Combining skills in analytical thinking, engineering, strategy, and leadership, Neeraj turns complex challenges into simple, effective solutions. He emphasizes risk-taking, continuous learning, and team support as key drivers of success. Outside work, Neeraj enjoys reading and exploring new places, embodying a balanced approach to life and leadership.

Under his guidance, TaskCraft remains committed to robust design, hard work, and innovation--helping clients navigate their IT challenges with confidence and clarity.

6. Rahul Pillai: Founder and CEO at Hybrid Shifting Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

Hybrid Shifting Solutions India Pvt Ltd is a tech-enabled mobility solution's company in operation since 2023 with an attempt to build synergy between B2B and B2C business offering unmatched value to the end users. With an investment commitment of USD 2.5 million and an infrastructure backing of USD 20 million from Transworld, Hybrid Shifting has managed to build a very successful and profitable business model in 18 months from its launch in the Indian market. The team at Hybrid Shifting has a combined experience of over 200 years in the global mobility domain. This experience coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure, geographical reach in more than 100 cities across India and 180 countries across the globe, makes us the best-in-class service provider in our area of business.

7. Shweta Pathak: Founder-Director of Aakarshan Gems & Jewellery

Engineer-turned-entrepreneur Shweta Pathak is the visionary behind Aakarshan Gems & Jewellery, a luxury handcrafted jewellery label based in Bhopal. With a B.Tech and dual MBAs from Symbiosis and IIFT Delhi, Shweta began in IT with stints at IBM and Tech Mahindra before launching her own venture, AgileIT. In 2011, she pivoted toward her passion--gemstones--starting with exhibitions and founding Aakarshan in 2012.

Navigating a tier-3 market, she overcame skepticism about premium designer jewellery through creativity, trust-building, and a commitment to excellence. She deepened her expertise through GIA certifications and global exposure, from Panna mines to trade shows in London. Her collections blend fine craftsmanship, rare gemstones, and storytelling artistry.

Recognized among Forbes India's Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs, Shweta has won multiple accolades including Retail Jeweller India Awards, Femina Fabulous Jeweller, and WCRC Leader of the Year in London. She champions ethical sourcing, artisan empowerment, and redefines jewellery as wearable art.

Aakarshan now caters to global clients while staying rooted in Indian aesthetics. Shweta's journey is one of bold reinvention--proof that big dreams can be built anywhere, even from a small city--with vision, values, and unwavering grit.

8. Sumit Bathwal: Founder of Jus Jumpin

Sumit Bathwal is a visionary entrepreneur and the founder of Jus Jumpin, one of India's fastest-growing indoor active entertainment brands. A qualified FCA, CS, and CWA, Sumit combines strong financial acumen with a deep passion for creating engaging, family-friendly recreational spaces. His entrepreneurial journey began in 2017 with the launch of the first Jus Jumpin outlet, introducing a novel concept of screen-free, active fun for all age groups.

Jus Jumpin offers vibrant kids' play zones and dynamic trampoline parks designed for teens and adults, promoting safe, healthy physical activity in an enjoyable environment. The brand's focus on safety and inclusive entertainment has helped it carve a unique niche in India's growing leisure and wellness market.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, Jus Jumpin accelerated its growth trajectory, expanding to 22 operational locations with 7 more in the pipeline. Sumit's bold vision is to scale the brand to 100 stores across India within the next three years. Through Jus Jumpin, he is redefining recreation by making active entertainment accessible, fun, and inspiring for families nationwide.

