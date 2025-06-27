Dahi handi is one of the most special, fun-filled and energetic Hindu celebrations, which brings lord Krishna's playful spirit to life. This festival is celebrated all across India, especially in Maharashtra. Dahi handi is a part of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of lord Krishna. Dahi Handi symbolises teamwork, courage, and devotion. This festival is more than just a thrilling event. The festival further reminds every person to break through life’s challenges with unity, joy, and the childlike spirit of young Krishna as "Makhan Chor". It is believed that when Krishna was a young kid, he stole butter and curd from pots hung high in the villagers' houses. So, in this article, we bring you the Dahi Handi 2025 date, rituals, history, and significance of celebrating the Gopalakala Festival. When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Know Chhath Dates, Nahay Khay and Kharna Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Chhath Mahaparv Festival.

Dahi Handi 2025 Date

Dahi Handi 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, August 15.

Ashtami Tithi starts on August 15 at 11:49 PM

Ashtami's date ends on August 16 at 09:34 PM

Dahi Handi Rituals

Dahi Handi is a significant Hindu festival celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra. This day is celebrated during Krishna Janmashtami. The dahi handi festival involves teams called govindas, a form of human pyramid, to break the earthen pot filled with milk, curd, or other milk products in the air. During this occasion of Dahi Handi, all the devotees chant "Govinda Aala Re!" to break the pot.

Dahi Handi History and Significance

The Dahi Handi celebration is one of the most auspicious and fun-filled occasions. This festival honours Lord Krishna's childhood. Bal Krishna was a mischievous child who used to steal curd and butter from their neighbourhood homes with the help of his friends. After that, all the Villagers started hanging the pots on the ceiling to protect them from Krishna and his friends. But again, Krishna and his friends made a human pyramid to reach the handi filled with dahi. This playful act is commemorated in the festival.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It symbolises teamwork, courage, and devotion. It’s actually more than just a thrilling event that reminds everyone to break through life’s challenges with unity, joy, and the childlike spirit of Krishna.

