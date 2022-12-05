New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/ATK): The Metaverse space is gradually filling up with tokens with a vision to add colour to the virtual world. The latest project looking to add to that number is Runfy, a new coin that plans to support its users and help them achieve their fitness goals. The Runfy (RNF) platform is in its presale stages, and it will be competing with top Metaverse-based platforms like the Sandbox and Chiliz. Here, we present a summary of the services Runfy intends to offer the cryptocurrency market.

The Sandbox - Master GameFi PlatformThe Sandbox (SAND) is a common name within the cryptocurrency market, and even more so in the Metaverse space, where it is suitably optimized to give its users the best gaming and NFT experience. The platform is an offshoot of the famous game developer, The Sandbox (SAND), and its expertise in creating fun software on blockchains is quite unparalleled.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees To Receive Rs 2.18 Lakh As DA Arrears, Decision Likely During Cabinet Meet; Check Latest Update.

The Sandbox (SAND) is based on the Ethereum blockchain, where it can harness software resources on the Ethereum network to enhance its network operations. The network also supports smart contracts, which serve many purposes, like binding assets to ERC standards and completing transactions as soon as the terms are satisfied.

The Sandbox also features several play-to-earn games where users compete against one another for game rewards. The games use NFTs, which can be acquired or created on the platform using the tools available.

Also Read | St. Nicholas Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know the History and Stories of the Legendary Saint on the Feast of St. Nicholas Who Inspired Modern-Day Santa Claus.

Users on the network can create their personalized NFTs from digital content using the platform's software tools like Voxel Editor, Marketplace, and Gamemaker. With these tools, getting a proper NFT is only a minute away.

SAND powers the platform as it acts as a fuel and governance token. It is available on CoinMarketCap for about USD 0.586.

Chiliz - Supporting Soccer In DeFiChiliz (CHZ) enables soccer supporters to feel more connected to their favourite teams. The coin acts as a mediator between fans and clubs, giving the fans some decisions to make for the coin in line with the club's preferences.

Chiliz powers the Socios.com platform, where the users can vote on certain decisions concerning their club's affairs. The various decisions could range from stadium or jersey designs to transfer choices.

Once a user joins the platform, Chiliz (CHZ) offers them a chance to buy fan tokens. Fan tokens are non-tradable coins used to earn voting rights to one's football club. They can be exchanged from user to user and are a means for the clubs to profit from the platform. The fan tokens are limited, and their supply varies depending on the club.

Voting occurs on the smart contracts located on Socios.com. The platform already partners with European football giants like Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona, and the Spanish Liga BBVA.

Chiliz (CHZ) sells for USD 0.228 on CoinGecko and is used for voting on the future of the Socios.com platform.

Runfy - Stay Fit While EarningRunfy (RNF) is the latest Metaverse innovation, and unlike many other tokens, it centres on providing quality lifestyle aid to its members rather than just profits. The developers have designed Runfy (RNF) for the Metaverse to reach more users in the cryptocurrency market.

Runfy (RNF) is based on the Binance Smart Chain, so that members can expect user-friendly charges on the network. Once on the platform, each user sets fitness goals, whether exercising more often, going on diets, or losing weight.

Then, the users get the mobile app and log in to find their goals already stated. Runfy developers design the app to track each health parameter. Based on the intensity of the plans, members earn crypto tokens in the form of RNF tokens.

On the Metaverse, the Runfy community is the main driving force for the platform's success. The developers have added most of the available tokens for the presale and the Move-to-Earn scheme. Since the platform is based on the Binance Smart Contract, the smart count integration is in the works, as well as a launch on major DEXs worldwide.

Are you craving a quality lifestyle already? Sign up for the Runfy (RNF) presale and get ready to have your fitness goals achieved.

Runfy (RUNF)

Presale: https://presale.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RunfyTokenOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)