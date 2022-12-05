Mumbai, December 5: Central government employees are likely to hear good news about DA arrears as the cabinet is most likely to take a decision soon. Since a long time, Central government employees have been demanding their DA arrears which have not been paid for over 18-months now. Reportedly, a cabinet meeting on 18-months DA arrears issue has been confirmed.

As per various media reports, central government employees are likely to receive their 18-month DA arrears in three instalments. While reports suggest that a decision regarding the same is to be made soon, there has been official confirmation from the government as yet. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Decide on Fitment Factor Soon; Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

It must be noted that central government employees have not been paid their 18-months dearness allowance arrears from January 2020 to June 2021. Reportedly, the Centre stopped DA arrears payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if the Centre approves the long pending demand of DA arrears, then government employees are likely to receive a huge bonanza.

Reportedly, a decision regarding the release of DA arrears will be discussed during the cabinet meeting, where a decision is likely to to be taken. The DA arrears will be passed only if the negotiation works and the cabinet approves the same. If the Centre approves the 18-month long DA arrears, then DA arrears of Level-3 employees will be around Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Expected To Get Next DA Hike In March 2023; Check How Much Salary Will Increase.

Similarly, the DA arrears of Level-13 or Level-14 employees will be between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. In September this year, the Centre increased the DA of government employees by 4 percent, which raised the DA to 38 percent from 34 percent. Also, there are questions as to when will government employees receive the next DA hike. As per reports, next DA hike could be announced in March 2023.

