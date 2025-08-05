PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: INE503B01021, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', has announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY26.

Also Read | Ireland's Left-Arm Spinner Aimee Maguire Cleared To Resume Bowling in International Cricket.

Q1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 304.95 Cr, YoY growth of 14.53%

Also Read | Vivo V60 Launch Date in India Confirmed on August 12, 2025, Will Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

* EBITDA of ₹ 36.35 Cr, YoY growth of 32.66%

* EBITDA Margin of 11.92%, YoY expansion of 163 BPS

* Net Profit of ₹ 10.23 Cr, YoY growth of 296.30%

* Net Profit Margin of 3.35%, YoY expansion of 238 BPS

Recent Business Highlights:

* SIMHADRI TMT rebars approved for two major AP port projects - Machilipatnam (Megha Engineering) and Mulapeta (Vishwa Samudra JV).

* Incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary SEIL Infra Logistics Ltd on June 29, 2025, to unlock value from non-core assets and drive focus on infra & logistics.

* Received a contract for a value up to ₹ 210 Cr from RINL for conversion of 1.2 LTPA billets to Vizag Steel TMT rebars.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Suresh Kumar Bandi, Joint Managing Director, Steel Exchange India Limited said, "We're encouraged by the momentum seen in the first quarter of the year. The performance reflects growing demand for our SIMHADRI TMT products and the impact of our continued focus on operational efficiency. Winning approvals for key infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh reaffirm the strength of our brand and the trust placed in our quality. At the same time, we are progressing on strategic initiatives such as the creation of our infra-logistics subsidiary, which will help us unlock further value from our ecosystem. With these developments, we remain optimistic about building on this foundation through the rest of the year."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)