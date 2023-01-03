Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Domestic equity shares on Tuesday opened with losses, tracking weak global market cues.

BSE Sensex declined 137.27 points to 61,030.52 while NSE Nifty 50 went down 33.85 points to 18,163.60 level at 9.25 am on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Beaten With Wooden Logs for Using Colleagues Earphone During New Year Celebrations, Dies; Two Arrested.

Some of the active stocks on BSE that went up were South Bank, CSB Bank, PSP Project, J and K Bank, Karnataka Bank. JSL, Eureka Forbes, Triveni Turbine, Usha Mart and Tatva Chintan Pharma were among the laggard on Tuesday morning. On NSE, most of the financials were trading in green as markets opened on Tuesday.

Other Asian markets dropped on Tuesday amid concerns of Covid-19 surge in China, which means the threat could hamper economic growth and further hurt supply chains.

Also Read | Florence Pugh Birthday Special: From Midsommar to Little Women, 5 Best Performances of the Star That Showcases Her Impeccable Talent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng opened 157.54 points lower, China's Shanghai SE was down 8.15 points, S&P ASX was lower with 131 points down.

In European markets, FTSE had settled with 60.98 points, CAC was trading in the green, Deutsche Borse was actively trading with 145 points up while Refinitiv Europe was trading with 1.61 points up.

In American markets, Down Jones had declined and settled with 73.55 points down, Nasdaq declined 11.60 lower than the previous closing, while S&P 500 went down 10 points when the markets in Asian opened on Tuesday.

Indian rupee gained 38 paise to 82.707 against US dollar in the early trade on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex on Monday had gained 327.05 points to 61,167.79. The Nifty 50 index added 92.15 points to 18,197.45.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI, released on Monday, climbed to 57.8 in December 2022 from 55.7 in the prior month.

Gross goods and services tax (GST) collection in the country for December stood at Rs 1,49,507 crore, according to the data released by the finance ministry on Monday. This is a surge of 15 per cent year-on-year.

Indian rupee edged lower against the dollar on Monday. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 82.7550, compared with its close of 82.61 during the previous trading session.

Zomato surged 1.52 per cent on Monday after chief executive Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the company's online food orders on new year's eve rose 45 per cent over the previous year.

Jindal Poly Films fell 1.41 per cent on Monday after a fire broke out at its key Nashik manufacturing unit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)