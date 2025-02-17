BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Findability Sciences, a global leader in AI-driven enterprise solutions, announced the winners of the Findability Sciences Global AI Awards 2025 at an exclusive ceremony held at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The prestigious event brought together global customers, industry leaders, and Findability Sciences team to celebrate and recognize organizations that have demonstrated exceptional AI adoption and delivered significant business impact in their industries.

"The future belongs to enterprises that embrace AI not just as a tool, but as a transformational force. Our winners have proven that AI can eliminate inefficiencies, enhance decision-making, and unlock unprecedented value, fundamentally reshaping their industries. At Findability Sciences, we take immense pride in partnering with visionary businesses that are redefining how the world operates. Together, we are not just witnessing innovation--we are driving it," said Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEO, Findability Sciences.

While receiving the award from Stretto Inc, (www.Stretto.com) a leader in bankruptcy case management in the United States, George Tounis, Chief Technology Officer, said, "What we achieved in less than six months is an incredible achievement and a true representation of what AI can bring to the businesses. He was joined by Randall Rees, Managing Director of Stretto and Ray Guo, Technology Architect."

Award for Japan was won by Fujimi Incorporated (www.Fujimi.com). Dr. Hasashi Takeda, Head of Research and Development at Fujimi Incorporated in his video message said, "Working with Findability Sciences over the last few years has helped them win this prestigious award and continue to be industry leaders."

In India, Findability Sciences has partnered with NuSummit (formerly known as NSE IT) for offering jointly AI solutions to the financial services industry. SBI Life (www.sbilife.co.in), a leading life insurance company in India, is the user of Findability Sciences' Business Process Co-Pilot which was deployed in collaboration with NuSummit.

While receiving the award, Laxmikant Mandhare, Senior Vice President and Head - Data and Insights and Shashikant Sankpal, Project Lead Manager of SBI Life said, "It was an incredible journey to work with Findability Sciences & NuSummit in deploying this AI solution and that they are looking for more use of AI in their business." Anand Krishnamurthi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Global Delivery and Nitin Gundawar, Vice President and Practice Head - Data Analytics and AI of NuSummit acknowledged how the partnership with Findability Sciences is helping them offer cutting-edge solutions in the industry and expressed immense joy for winning this award.

Findability Sciences' Agentic Workflow Engine, a next-gen AI framework combines Enterprise Forecasting and GenAI-powered Business Process Co-Pilots. By integrating AI into core business functions, winners and nominees have witnessed enhanced decision-making, operational efficiency, and substantial cost savings, reinforcing their leadership in AI adoption.

