What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 28 (ANI): Afghanistan said it is open to negotiations after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on several major cities, with Islamabad's defence minister declaring the two countries in "open war" following months of escalating tensions and reciprocal attacks, as reported by Al Jazeera.

On Friday, Pakistan carried out strikes on Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar, and other towns, while fighting continued along the border, with both sides reporting significant casualties.

Also Read | Brady Tkachuk AI Video: US Ice Hockey Slams White House for Posting ‘Fake’ Clip Online.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated, with both sides accusing one another of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a wider military conflict in the region.

Islamabad declared "open war" on Kabul after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, further intensifying tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Also Read | Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Defies Pentagon Ultimatum Over Ethical AI Use Amid Supply Chain Risk Threats.

In a post on X, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, issued a strong statement declaring the "open war" against Afghanistan, stating that Islamabad has lost its patience and accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants.

"After the withdrawal of NATO forces, it was expected that there would be peace in Afghanistan and that the Taliban would focus on the interests of the Afghan people and peace in the region...They gathered all the terrorists of the world in Afghanistan and began exporting terrorism. They deprived their own people of basic human rights. They snatched away the rights that Islam grants to women," his post read.

"Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you. Now it will be 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar'. Pakistan's army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbours; we know your ins and outs. Allahu Akbar," the Pakistani Defence Minister added.

Earlier, Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that Afghanistan carried out drone attacks on Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, as per Tolo News.

He also added that anti-drone systems brought down the drones and that there was no loss of life. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)