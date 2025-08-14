PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Studio LSD Limited (Studio LSD, The Company) is a multimedia production house specializing in creating original and captivating content, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Aug 18th, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 74.25 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan's Show Adopts 'Democrazy' Format With Fans Ka Faisla Contest; Viewers To Pick Between (Names) To Enter House (Watch Video).

The issue size is 1,37,50,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 2 each with a price band of ₹ 51 - ₹ 54 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Also Read | IPL 2026 Trade Window: Rajasthan Royals Ask Chennai Super Kings for Swap Deal for Sanju Samson, Says Report.

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 1,32,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 51,72,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 77,58,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 6,88,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and the general corporate purposes. The issue will open on Monday, Aug 18, 2025 and will close on Wednesday, Aug 20, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Corpwis Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Link Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited.

Mr. Prateek Sharma, Managing Director of Studio LSD Limited expressed, "At Studio LSD Limited, storytelling has always been at the heart of what we do. This IPO represents the next phase in our journey--one that builds on years of creating popular and high-quality television content for audiences across India. From drama and thrillers to romance, mythology, and comedy, our portfolio reflects both creative range and consistency. With the capacity to deliver around 1,800 minutes of content every month and our recent expansion into the music segment, we are well-prepared to meet the growing appetite for fresh, engaging entertainment.

The funds raised will be used to expand our operations, enhance our in-house post-production facilities, and adopt advanced technologies like VFX, AI, and immersive video. These steps will allow us to strengthen our creative capabilities, improve efficiency, and bring more innovative stories to audiences.

We see this IPO as an opportunity to deepen our foundation, move faster on our growth plans, and progress towards our vision of becoming a studio known for quality, creativity, and lasting audience impact."

Ms. Shilpa Kanodia, Director of Corpwis Advisors Private Limited said "We are glad to partner with Studio LSD Limited in its IPO journey. The company is recognized for its expertise in crafting compelling narratives and delivering high-quality content. The company is also diversifying into the music business.

With the entertainment industry witnessing strong growth and a surge in demand for technology-driven storytelling, Studio LSD stands out with its comprehensive in-house production capabilities and adoption of modern technologies. Its consistent growth and industry recognition reflect both its creative strength and competitive positioning.

This IPO will enable the company to scale its operations, upgrade infrastructure, and capture emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving content landscape. We believe Studio LSD is well-positioned for sustained growth and value creation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)