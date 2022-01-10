New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stylize India launches its digital calendar 2022 featuring Sachin Khurana along with Sriti Shaw (Tiska Miss India 2021), the gorgeous lady from Kolkata and Anuja Deshmukh (Tiska Mrs India 2nd Runner up Platinum), an interior and furniture designer by profession.

Stylize India launched its first calendar in 2021 for which shoot took place at Hotel Pullman New Delhi aerocity. Stylize digital calendar has become a top choice of many people because of the benefits our models are getting of being on its digital version.

Sriti Shaw is currently residing in Dubai as an entrepreneur. She has well grounded herself in the acting and modeling industry walking as showstopper for Amit Talwar and recently worked in a Punjabi songs Hello Baby which reached 1 Million views, and also making her TV debut soon. Anuja Deshmukh (Tiska Mrs India 2nd Runner up Platinum), She is an interior and furniture designer by profession and has worked in places like Bangalore and France.

Payal Srivastva (Mrs India One in a Million UP 2020 Platinum), Priyanka Yadav (Tiska Mrs India UP 2021 Platinum), Chaitali Dhapudkar (Tiska Mrs India State Ambassador Maharashtra 2021 Gold), Bharti Bijlwan (Tiska Mrs India West 2021 Gold) Gunjan Shukla and Rizwana Sayed. When we think about a calendar shoot the first thing people think about is models in bikinis on the beach but this time we should change this mentality, the calendar can be of any kind, it can be in western dress or Indian ethnic.

Our motive is to provide the opportunity to all common women whether they are married or unmarried and freshers or experienced. The shoot for season 2 was held at Vivanta by Taj Dwarka on 20th December 2021 along with RVMUA International Academy as the make up partner for the shoot and calendar was launched on 1st January 2022, This year calendar shoot also had a gifting sponsor London Pride Cosmetics it has made a positive mark in the makeup industry.

London Pride is owned by Sanjay Juneja and the company was Established in 1999 in the United Kingdom, London Pride Cosmetics came to Delhi, India, in 2016. Prabhat Dixit founder of Stylize India believes in giving a platform and acknowledge the talent of people working in fashion industry for which Stylize India publish its monthly fashion magazine along with annual digital calendar, Stylize India also works as artist management agency where they guide new and fresh talent to create their brand identity in the market Prabhat Dixit also revealed that soon Stylize India will launch its Fashion and Beauty Award to acknowledge talent and Hard work of people working in Indian fashion industry.

He also added that he has been working in this industry from past 4 years and told about his experience where he said that Indian fashion industry was growing with high benchmark but pandemic hit the industry hard and it's time that we should contribute whatever we can to make this industry grow again with new ideas and new talent. We already know that Digital content creation has created a bigger platform for the fashion industry to grow and connect with the correct audience and customers website: stylizeindia.com.

