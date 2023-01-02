New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI/PNN): Stylize India launches the 3rd edition of its digital calendar 2023 in a row Featuring Face of Year Priyanka Yadav (Tiska Mrs India UP 2021 Platinum), an advocate by profession and social activist by her choice from the city Meerut always believed that age doesn't matter when you want to follow your passion she has proved that by taking part in a National Beauty Pageant and being featured in Stylize India calendar 2023 has made her more confident and positive towards a life where in the other new talented face selected from the Hyper city Bangalore Pooja Aeri from Karnataka Being a housewife stepping out was not an easy task for her, but her courage made her register for Mrs India one in a million where she won the title of Mrs India one in a million South 2022 in the gold category.

Stylize Calendar has featured all 9 winners of Mrs India One in a Million season 3 Aayushi Jain was the winner in the Platinum category, and the 1st runner-up was Dr Shagun Solanki. The 2nd runner up was Ashwarya Ghael, the winner in the 2nd category Gold was Snehal Mandgaonkar, the 1st runner up was Pooja Diwakar, and the 2nd runner up became Roli Bhatt. If we talk about the 3rd classic category, Priya Bhedi became the winner, Sabina Medury became the first runner-up, and Purnima Padmasana was the 2nd runner-up. All these 9 winners got featured in Stylize India Calendar 2023 & Parul S Ghanghas (Tiska Mrs India Platinum 2022 ). The shoot for season 3 was held at Crowne Plaza hotel Gurgaon on 24th December 2022 in collaboration with Celebrity Makeup artist Kaaminimakeovers and 'Make U Glam' by Megha Thakur as the Makeup & Hair partners for the shoot. This calendar will be launched on 1st January 2023 India. Stylize India launched its first calendar in 2021, for which the shoot took place at Hotel Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, and the 2nd calendar in 2022, which was shot at Vivanta by Taj New Delhi. Stylize digital calendar has become a top choice for many people because of the benefits the models are getting from being on its digital version.

Prabhat Dixit, the founder of Stylize India, believes in giving a platform and acknowledging the talent of people working in the fashion industry, for which Stylize India publishes its monthly fashion magazine along with the annual digital calendar. Stylize India also works as an artist management and PR agency that guides new and fresh talent to create their brand identity in the market. Prabhat Dixit also revealed that soon Stylize India will launch its Fashion and Beauty Award to acknowledge the talent and hard work of people working in the Indian fashion industry. He also added that he has been working in this industry for the past 4 years and shared his experience where he said that the Indian fashion industry is growing with high benchmarks. We already know that Digital content creation has created a bigger platform for the fashion industry to grow and connect with the correct audience and customers

Website: https://stylizeindia.com/

