Giancarlo Esposito-starrer Kaleidoscope was released on Netflix on Januray 1, 2023. Developed by Eric Garcia, the series focuses on Leo Pap, a master thief who along with his crew attempts a heist that is worth $7 billion. The series can be watched in any order of episodes and has opened to positive reviews from critics. However, after release, Kaleidoscope leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Kaleidoscope Review: Netizens are Impressed With Giancarlo Esposito's Heist Series That Can be Watched in Any Order, Say it Was 'Worth' the Binge.

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all series becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Jigsaw: Giancarlo Esposito To Headline Netflix’s Heist Drama Series.

For the unversed, Kaleidoscope stars Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap. It also stars Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney and more. The series is streaming on Netflix right now.

