New Year 2023 will begin with a mesmerising meteor shower that is expected to be at its peak on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4. The astronomical event is deemed one of the best annual meteor showers, known for lightning up the dark sky with dazzling fireball meteors. The celestial occurrence is named Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023, whose radiant point is only for a short time, just a couple of hours, before fading out. For all the astrophile, LatestLY has put together the visibility of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower in India, its origin, and how one can witness the wonder of space in early 2023 from the naked eye. Astronomical Events 2023 Dates: Quadrantids Meteor Shower, Wolf Moon, Hybrid Solar Eclipse – Get a Full Calendar of Major Celestial Events for Free Download Online.

Quadrantids Meteor Shower Origin

The Quadrantids Meteor shower has a convention of producing many bright fireballs that can be visible far away from the city lights. The large bursts of light happen when more extensive dust particles meet a fiery end in the upper atmosphere. As per sources, the Quadrantids of January originated from the asteroid 2003 EH1, which takes about 5.5 years to orbit the Sun once. The celestial body may be a "dead comet" or a "rock comet", says NASA. The source for the Quadrantids is found by Astronomer and research scientist Peter Jenniskens. Furthermore, you can catch the natural phenomenon right from your home! Watch Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023 Live Streaming Online. Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023 Live Streaming Online: Know Where and How To Watch the Fireballs at Their Peak on January 3 and 4.

Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023 Visibility

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower can range anywhere from 60 to 200 meteors per hour, with the average speed being 80 meteors per hour. Stargazers can observe the shooting fireballs in a dark place away from the blinding lights at their peak during the Full Moon or Wolf Moon night on January 3. In India, the spectacle will be observable from the desert area of Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan or a serene hill station such as Coorg, down south of the country in Karnataka. Moreover, astronomical lovers can take a trip to Lonavala and Shahapur, closer to Mumbai, or Hal Aerospace Museum, Bengaluru, to watch the breathtaking scene this New Year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).