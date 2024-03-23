NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 23: Su-Kam Power Systems Limited (Su-Kam), a leading power solution provider in India, has announced a strategic shift in ownership. A seasoned and dynamic team of professionals has taken the reins to steer Su-Kam towards new heights of success.

Also Read | 'Will Only Return Home, If I Get Non-Veg and Alcohol Daily': Wife Makes Unusual Demand to Return to In-Laws' House, Husband Files Complaint.

The newly appointed management team, comprising esteemed individuals, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Su-Kam. Leading the charge as Managing Directors are Vishnu Prakash Goyal, Rajneesh Bansal, Ashok Gupta, and Navraj Mittal, each with extensive business experience. Their combined leadership acumen is poised to chart a path for Su-Kam that aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and reliability. Joining them in key leadership roles are Sanchit Sekhwal, Yajan Bansal, and Anish Gupta, further enriching Su-Kam's management cadre with depth and strategic vision.

Announcing the new ownership team to drive the next level of growth, Vishnu Prakash Goyal, Managing Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited said, "The new ownership team, with their wealth of experience and strategic vision, will usher Su-Kam Power Systems into a new era of innovation and unparalleled success. Their collective expertise will undoubtedly propel our commitment to delivering cutting-edge power solutions for the benefit of our valued customers and stakeholders. This strategic realignment underlines Su-Kam's unwavering commitment to adaptability and innovation in a dynamic market landscape, as the company remains resolute in delivering state-of-the-art power solutions that empower businesses and communities. Having solidified its standing as a market leader and a catalyst for innovation, Su-Kam's management eagerly anticipates embarking on a prosperous journey. "

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Two Contractors, Managing Director and Manager of Punjabi Ghasitaram Halwai Booked for Covering Teenager's Death As Lift Accident.

Su-Kam's influence has transcended borders, establishing itself as a household name in the power backup segment across numerous countries. The company has firmly planted a robust global footprint, boasting an extensive network of over 25,000 dealers and a presence in more than 90 plus countries.

At the forefront of revolutionizing power solutions, Su-Kam has showcased a pioneering spirit in solar, inverters, and batteries. Renowned for its innovative technology and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Su-Kam swiftly emerged as a dominant force in the power backup sector. Over the last three decades, Su-Kam has achieved significant milestones by diversifying its product portfolio, delving into new segments such as renewable energy, e-mobility, and other sustainable energy products.

Addressing the surging demand for reliable inverters, it rapidly evolved into one of the most progressive and expansively growing power backup brands, setting a precedent by becoming the industry's first to export globally. In line with its dedication to environmental sustainability, Su-Kam's commitment to green energy is evident through its expansion of renewable energy solutions, including solar products; Su-Kam is set to introduce an exclusive line of complete lithium product range designed for all various applications like: solar power systems, electric vehicles, ESS and telecom etc.

Website: www.su-kam.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)