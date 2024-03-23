Mumbai, March 23: In a shocking development, the Managing Director and manager of Punjabi Ghasitaram Halwai Pvt Ltd, a prominent sweets brand, along with two labour contractors, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the cover-up of the death of a 15-year-old boy in a lift mishap at their Mahim factory in February. The incident occurred on February 10 at Ghasitaram's food factory in Shahu Nagar, Mahim. The victim, a teenager identified as Kunal Chaudhary, had been working at the factory for just a day when the tragic incident took place.

As per the report by the Hindustan Times, Kunal had sustained serious injuries while using an illegal lift at the factory premises and succumbed to his injuries two days later. However, police investigations revealed that the company attempted to conceal the true nature of his death, portraying it as a natural one. Furthermore, according to police accounts, the minor boy was brought to the factory on February 9 by labour contractors Ramzan Khan and Sushil Shelote. Mumbai Shocker: Stalker Assaults Married Woman, Stabs Her Multiple Times With Knife in Worli After She Refuses To Talk to Him; Arrested.

Despite being aware of his age, the factory's manager, Udaybhaan Singh, reportedly hired him for work. The illegal lift, which had its controls placed outside, proved fatal for the young worker. His head got stuck in the iron gate of the lift, causing severe head injuries. Shockingly, the company failed to provide him with proper medical aid and even misrepresented his identity when rushing him to Sion Hospital. The post-mortem report later confirmed the cause of death as shock due to head injury and facial injuries. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kidnaps and Molests Minor Girl After She Blocks Him on Social Media in Kandivali; Arrested.

As a result of thorough investigations, the managing director of Punjabi Ghasitaram Halwai Pvt Ltd, Kunal Bajaj, has been held accountable for allowing the illegal lift on the premises, leading to the tragic demise of the young worker. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and relevant laws pertaining to child protection and workplace safety.

