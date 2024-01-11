PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: On the evening of January 7th, 2024, an elegant and celebratory event transpired in Mumbai, commencing at 6 pm and concluding at 10 pm. The occasion centred around the esteemed Star Coach of the Year Award - 2024 and Best YouTube Content Award - 2024. With a turnout exceeding 70 participants, the event unveiled 22 exceptional winners, highlighting the exemplary contributions of coaches and content creators who have substantially impacted individuals' lives.

Distinguished Guests:

* Chief Guest: Tanaaz Irani (Bollywood Actress, Author, and Life Coach)

* Founder of Global Awards: Sagar Garve (Author & Coach)

* Special Guest: Dr Bhuppendra Singh Rathore (Coach BSR)

* Special Guest: Madhura Bachal (Host, Madhura Recipes Channel)

* Jury Choice Awards for Star Coach of India Awards - 2024:

* Bhupenddra Singh Raathore: International Motivational Speaker and Business Coach

* Deepak Bajaj: Corporate Trainer & Motivational Speaker

* Shivangi Desai: India's Leading Health Coach

* Tanaaz Irani: Bollywood Actress & Life Coach

* Himeesh Madaan: Leading Motivational Speaker of India

* Siddharth Rajsekar - India's Leading Digital Coach

Star Coach of the Year - 2024 Winners:

* Kedar Vithal Deo: Leading teacher of Maths in Pune

* Dr. Archana Mukhekar: Mindset Coach & Image Consultant

* Rasika Borse: Reiki Grand Master & Spiritual Coach

* Deepak Kadam: Innovative Teaching Activity In Pedagogy

* Soma Priya: Tarot Reader & Healer

* Kiran Singh: Spiritual Guru

* Padmavathi Gaunder: Life & Mindset Coach

* SACHIINN BBADAGE: Spiritual & Business Coach

* Nilima Wadekar: Spiritual Coach & Healer

* Jigna Bhinde: Women Empowerment Coach

* Rajendra Chindarkar: Insurance Advisor's Coach

* Vaishali Pawar: Spiritual & Tarot Card Coach

* Balaji Kamble: Health & Wellness Digital Coach

* Harsh Sharma: Cricket Coach

* PRIYANKA SONAR: NLP Coach & Counsellor

* Dr. Harshitaa Sethi: Best Spiritual Healer

* Anita Nitnawre: Yoga & Spiritual Coach

* Kavita Khankar: Beautician & Make-Up Artist Coach

* Aditi Agrawal: Women Life Coach

* Kunal & Khushboo: Business Coaches of Doctors

* Dr Charmi Shah: Nutritionist & Nutrition Business Coach

* Leatta Coutinho: Life Coach, Tarot Reader, Physionomist, Graphologist, and Healer

Jury Choice Awards - Best YouTube Content of India Awards - 2024:

* Suraj Khatavkar - Marathi Entertaining & Educational

* Amruta Khanvilkar - Personal & Life Blogs

* Madhura Bachal - Food Blogger

Winners for Best YouTube Content of India Awards - 2024:

* Saurabh Dahivadkar - Maharashtra's Biggest Engineering Math Channel

* MeherAkshay Bhosale - Young Instagram Creator

The awards ceremony was honoured by Chief Guest Tanaaz Irani, who articulated, "We firmly assert that the presence of coaches and trainers is of paramount importance to India, on par with the significance attributed to actors and cricketers." The event served as a platform to unite a spectrum of talents, highlighting the vital role played by coaches in influencing and moulding the nation's trajectory.

In 2024, the awards received more than a thousand nominations, showing that people increasingly recognise how important coaches and trainers are in society. The evening not only commemorated the notable accomplishments of these exceptional individuals but also emphasised their transformative influence on individuals and communities.

