Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sumadhura Group, in collaboration with Vasavi Group, is launching its latest iconic residential project in Gachibowli/Nanakramguda.

Spread across 5.06 acres in the desirable neighbourhood of Financial District, adjacent to the famed Waverock IT SEZ, the project offers a total saleable area of approximately 2 million sq. ft. On completion, the tallest Luxury residential towers of Greater Hyderabad will offer a total of 854 luxury units with an option of 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK apartments ranging from 1670 sq. ft. to 3000 sq. ft.

The Olympus is strategically located from the city, whilst offering residents seamless connectivity to all parts of Hyderabad. The property has been thoughtfully planned to offer an aspiration and holistic lifestyle to its residents with modern and world-class amenities such as approximately 50,000 sq. ft. club house called the 'Zeus' club that houses Co-working spaces, Cafe & Library, Swimming Pool, Guest Suites, BBQ Terrace, Sports Bar, Gym, Badminton Court, Squash Court, Indoor Games, Spa and Saloon among many others. The project also comes with best-of-the-world specifications including centralized AC.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Madhusudhan. G, Chairman, Sumadhura Group, said, "This project is specially designed to cater to the needs of accomplished individuals and families that are seeking to maintain work-life balance. While being in the heart of action in Financial District, the project will offer space and amenities needed to relax and rejuvenate and "The Olympus" will be one of the best properties to unwind from the cacophony of the demanding lifestyle and cherish moments with your loved ones. The new property is certainly going to be a pride possession of our buyers that will be cherished for generations."

Additionally, the biggest USP of the project is its locational advantage, being adjacent to Waverock SEZ, within meters from many MNCs and offering stunning views of the Hyderabad City. It is in close proximity to some of the leading MNCs, Hospitals, Outer Ring Road, Schools & Educational Institutions, Sporting Facilities and other required social infrastructure.

