World Sanskrit Day or Sanskrit Diwas is commemorated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. Also known as ViswaSamskritaDinam, World Sanskrit Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 22. This day is dedicated to reviving the love for the beautiful and historically and culturally rich language that is Sanskrit. One of the first languages in the world, Sanskrit has played a key role in shaping various other languages and words of its origin continue to be used in our daily conversations, not just in Hindi and other Indian languages but also in English. This is the reason that celebrating Sanskrit and its contributions to the literary world is crucial. Sanskrit Diwas 2021 is sure to help us do just that. As we prepare to commiserate this day, here’s everything you need to know about the Sanskrit Diwas celebration, World Sanskrit Day 2021 Date & significance and more.

When is World Sanskrit Day 2021?

World Sanskrit Day is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. This celebration coincides with Raksha Bandhan in North India and Narali Purnima in Maharashtra. World Sanskrit Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 22 and is sure to be filled with various activities and events.

History of Sanskrit Diwas celebration

Sanskrit Diwas was first celebrated in 1969 and focused on spreading awareness about the rich history of the ancient language as well as reviving this Indian-origin language. The celebration of World Sanskrit Day focuses on revisiting the mantra, poetry and other literary work in Sanskrit. As you know, most Hindu mantras and slokas are in Sanskrit. In fact, it is this prevalence of Sanskrit through ages that stems people’s belief that it is one of the oldest languages used in India and has originated from our lands.

As we prepare to celebrate World Sanskrit Day 2021, people are sure to share wishes and messages about why we need to cherish this language. One great way of celebrating this day is by making a commitment to actually learn Sanskrit or simply singing and sharing favourite quotes and shlokas in Sanskrit. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy and fruitful Sanskrit Diwas 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).