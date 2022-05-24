New York [US], May 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sunrise Group, a leading chemical distribution firm headquartered in Ningbo, China, is ranked in tenth (10th) place on the 2022 ICIS Top 100 Global Chemical Distributors list and fourth (4th) place on the Asia-Pacific list. The company also generated USD 2.54-billion in sales in 2021, according to its latest financial results released.

Founded in 2000, Sunrise Group is one of the largest independent distributors and manufacturers of both commodity and speciality chemicals. Its key business segments include fine chemical distribution, basic chemical trade, animal health, and plant protection.

2021 was a year of both challenges and opportunities for the chemical industry, exacerbated by turbulence within the global supply chain and COVID-19 related control mechanisms implemented in China.

Sunrise Group managed to outshine competition with its resilience and growth momentum by providing a reliable supply of materials and meeting customer needs. The ability to respond quickly to disruption is due to its solid partnership network and close relationships with chemical producers, the reach it has with its customer base (the result of years of meticulous and consistent work) and a one-stop, end-to-end solution to help solve customers' problems.

"Link resources to needs, link the world together" is the Sunrise Group's inspirational mission statement and underlines the company's commitment to building a transparent and sustainable chemical industry, and business world.

2022 is full of uncertainty with extreme macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. Sunrise Group has enforced a consistent customer-centric strategy and ongoing investments in supply chain services, digitalization, and talent development to cement its reputation as an increasingly influential and integral player in the industry.

Sunrise Group is a private enterprise specialized in chemical distribution and manufacturing. Sunrise has expanded its distribution network to over 45 countries, serving over 4000 customers. It has a distinctive product portfolio with more than 500 products and serves industries such as pharmaceuticals, polyurethane, coating, electronics, surfactant, and adhesives. To learn more about Sunrise and its services, email sfcc@sfcc.com.cn, or visit www.sunrisechemical.com.

