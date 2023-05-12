New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): Sunshine Healing Academy has bagged the award for the "Most Trusted Healing Company in Mumbai" at the esteemed Global Excellence Awards 2023. The prestigious award was presented to the CEO of the company, Meenakshi Aman, by the stunning Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The award recognizes the efforts and contributions made by the company in the field of healing and wellness, particularly in the city of Mumbai. Sunshine Healing Academy is a leading organization that is dedicated to providing high-quality healing services to individuals seeking a better life.

Meenakshi Aman, the CEO of Sunshine Healing Academy quoted, "We are honored to receive the GEA2023 award, which recognizes our commitment to excellence in the field of healing. We believe that healing is not just about treating the symptoms of a disease, but about empowering people to live a healthy and fulfilling life. At Sunshine Healing Academy, we strive to provide our clients with holistic healing solutions that promote overall well-being." We have a team of highly trained and experienced healers who work closely with clients to understand their needs and provide them with the best possible healing experience. The company also offers various training programs and workshops that help individuals learn more about the healing arts and develop their skills in this field.

The GEA 2023 was organized by Brand Empower, a leading market research, PR, and branding agency founded by the visionary entrepreneur Rahul Ranjan Singh. The event recognized the efforts and contributions of various businesses and entrepreneurs in different fields, including healthcare, education, finance, technology, etc. Rahul Ranjan has created this platform to fulfill his dream of highlighting the incredible journey of various MSMEs who started from scratch and have emerged to become one of the leading names in the industry through their hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

One of the unique features of Sunshine Healing Academy is its focus on using natural healing methods that are safe, effective, and non-invasive. The organization believes in the power of nature to heal and utilizes various natural remedies and techniques to help clients achieve optimal health and well-being. The company provides services like Tarot, Numerology,Vedic kundali analysis besides various forms of healing like Reiki, Crystal Healing, Angel Therapy, and Past Life Regression. The primary goal of the organization is to help people achieve physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being by providing them with personalized healing solutions that suit their unique needs.

