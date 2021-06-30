New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/Digpu): The Super Car Club Garage has been blazing a trail since its inception last year and today raced forward to launch a brand-new division dedicated to Superbikes. The soaring popularity of superbikes and the increasing number of queries prompted Super Car Club Garage to extend its services. Being the brainchild of renowned industrialist Gautam Hari Singhania, Founder & Chairman, Super Car Club Garage came up with this novel concept to offer a one stop destination for restoration and maintenance services for Superbike owners in addition to Supercar and Vintage Car owners.

Sprawling over 45,000 sq. ft, this state-of-the-art Super Car Club Garage, situated at Jekegram in Thane, provides premium quality services specializing in the restoration and maintenance of supercars and vintage cars. This one-of-a-kind facility has a bevy of trained technicians that offer a comprehensive range of services like restoration, maintenance and repairs for supercars, luxury cars and vintage cars. Additionally, SCCG also provides Service Vans in case of breakdowns, pick up and drop facility, monsoon parking facility, an inhouse race track and testing facility, as well as owners, can convene over a cup of coffee and snacks at the automobile themed SCC cafe. Superbike owners can now enjoy these services at SCCG.

In an endeavor to ensure the highest quality of services are being offered to Superbike owners, Industry veterans Zubin Ponnappa, Owner of Zubinn Design and Sameer Samant, Founder and CEO FG Motorcycles Pvt. Ltd have also come on board to lead the initiative.

"Having witnessed a very positive response from Super Car and Vintage Car owners along with people coming in to get luxury cars serviced, it is a logical and mindful extension to launch a Superbike Division at Super Car Club Garage. This facility is now extended to all Superbike owners to come and get their bikes serviced and tuned. With this extension under one roof, there is no other facility in the country offering complete end-to-end services for cars and bikes. Additionally, we have the best-experienced people from the car and bike industry to cater to the varied needs of our client base," Gautam Hari Singhania, Founder & Chairman, Super Car Club.

"With the launch of these services, the Super Car Club Garage aims to give Superbike owners an experience like never before. We hope to bring best-in-class technology and tools to the Indian market, allowing us to build invaluable relationships with our customers," said Zubin Ponnappa, Owner of Zubinn Designs

"I am excited to come on board for this initiative. The launch of the Superbike division is a huge step forward in vastly improving the overall quality of services afforded to customers in the Indian market," said Sameer Samant, Founder and CEO FG Motorcycles Pvt ltd

As part of its launch, the Super Car Club Garage invited Superbikers from across the state to visit the Garage and also offered a free monsoon check-up for their superbikes.

