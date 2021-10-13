Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SuperQ Technologies India Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of Qpi Technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cryogenic Engineering Department of IIT-Kharagpur to accelerate their research in the field of Superconductors.

Led by Founder and CEO, Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, SuperQ is a next-generation research and product development company aiming to build and deploy industry-scale superconducting devices technology. Novel discoveries in superconducting-based products will pave the way for growth in a multitude of domains. Some of them range from healthcare, power generation, energy storage and distribution, high-energy physics and quantum computing.

In collaboration with Prof. Abhay Singh Gour from IIT-Kharagpur, the SuperQ team envisions accelerating R&D to assure faster commercial viability and deployment of Superconductor based products, with superconducting cables in focus. Founder and CEO, Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja said, "At SuperQ, we believe there is an immense potential and applications of high temperature superconductors in many areas of Quantum circuit, Quantum networks, EVs, smart city grid, electrification and medicine. We are very excited about this partnership with IIT-Kharagpur that will help us achieve our vision and in executing our product roadmap with early customers by FY22. We are thankful to IIT-Kharagpur and Prof Abhay Singh Gour for their kind support and help."

While one of SuperQ's products, SSPD, is already being prepared for scaling and production, their next focus along with IIT-KGP will be on superconducting cables/tapes and fault current limiters. Dr. Balaji Sompalle, Material Researcher at SuperQ, said, "We are pleased to formally inaugurate the partnership between IIT-KGP and SuperQ. We have long been aware of stellar research at IIT-KGP in the areas of superconductivity and cryo technologies. We, at SuperQ, are planning to fast track the research into building superconducting devices thereby building an entire ecosystem for innovation, industrial competitiveness and convergence. We are delighted to be working together."

Dr. Manjunath G, Material researcher at SuperQ adds, "In India, research in the areas of superconductivity and cryo technologies are limited and slow. Our teamwork will gear up research and development in the field of superconducting materials and their applications at a lower cost for mankind."

"We have a role to play in the building the future of next generation superconductor-based technologies, working with IIT-KGP is only going to help us get there sooner", agrees Dr. Purnima Sethi, Fabrication Research Scientist at SuperQ.

The Director Quantum Circuits from QpiAI, PinakinPadalia, acknowledged, "The MoU will be mutually beneficial, both for research and for industrial development of superconducting solutions."

Under the terms of the MoU, Prof. Abhay Singh Gour is offering a certification program on superconductivity to the SuperQ team. SuperQ is offering employment opportunities to students and joint research proposals for taking laboratory research to industry level.

Dr. Amlan Mukherjee, Director Quantum Hardware and Research at QpiAI, mentioned, "Superconductivity is a remarkable quantum phenomenon that promises to unleash a multitude of technological innovations and applications. In India, there has been little industry participation in this area till now. The Memorandum of Understanding with IIT-KGP is a step in the right direction and provides the groundwork for the quantum future."

Both SuperQ and IIT-KGP are enthusiastic about how this partnership will bring a paradigm shift in their respective spheres of work and navigate advancements through the superconducting domain.

