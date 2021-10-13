Ludhiana, October 13: Huge loss in cricket betting allegedly promoted a man to commit suicide in Punjab's Ludhiana. The 31-year-old man, identified as Kamaljit Singh allegedly hanged himself after he was unable to pay Rs 8 lakh to a bookie. He was found hanging at his house in Baba Than Singh Chowk on Monday. The bookie, identified as Rubal of Amarpura, had allegedly threatened the victim. He has been booked on the charge of abetment of suicide. Ludhiana Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped By Property Dealer on Pretext of Helping Her In Selling Property; Accused Arrested.

According to reports, Rubal had visited Singh's house a week ago and threatened him if he did not pay Rs 8 lakh, which the victim had lost in cricket bets. While the victim proposed to pay the amount in installments, the accused was adamant that he should pay in one go, Hindustan Times reported citing chats between them. Unable to pay the amount, Singh allegedly committed suicide. Punjab: Man Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Wife Booked for Abetment.

The matter came to light when Singh's family went inside his room on Monday. To their shock, he was hanging. After police were informed, a team reached Singh's house and initiated a probe. Singh's family told cops that he had been depressed for the past few days. They also said that the accused bookie would frequently send messages and make calls regarding payment of dues.

Singh's borther Tarunpreet Singh lodged a complaint against bookie Rubal. Subsequently, Rubal was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Singh used to sell iPhones and smartphones for a living. He is survived by his widow and six-year-old daughter. The police assured his family that the culprit won't be spared. Further investigation, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagdish Raj, was underway.

