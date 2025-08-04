VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 4: Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, a BSE-listed Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), has announced its strategic growth vision, aiming to achieve an Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹1,000 crore by March 2027.

Also Read | Tesla's First Charging Station Launched at One BKC in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, Elon Musk's EV Company Planning To Open 3 More by End of September.

In the past three years, Supra Pacific has recorded a remarkable growth of over 100%, with profitability outpacing industry benchmarks. The Company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financial services provider, focusing on sustainable and customer-centric growth.

Further diversifying its portfolio, Supra Pacific is set to enter the insurance sector by obtaining a corporate agency license, a move expected to significantly boost profitability in the coming years and enhance value creation for stakeholders.

Also Read | Kerala Film Conclave 2025: Complaints Filed Against Adoor Gopalakrishnan Over Remarks on SC and ST Filmmakers.

Mr. Joby George, the Company's Promoter and Managing Director, unveiled a strategic roadmap outlining plans for significant growth. The branch network will expand to 185 locations across seven states by 2027, up from the current presence in just four states. This expansion is part of the Company's vision to strengthen its pan-India footprint and broaden its customer base. Mr. Joby George emphasized, "Our goal is to make Supra Pacific a leading name in the NBFC sector with a robust presence across these seven states. We aim to reach an AUM of ₹1,000 crore by 2027. Additionally, with our planned foray into the insurance segment, we are confident that this will create enhanced value for our customers, employees, and shareholders alike."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)