Mumbai, August 4: Tesla has taken another significant step in its India journey by launching its first charging facility in the country on Monday. The US-based EV giant debuted in India by launching its first showroom in Mumbai last month. The new facility, which has four V4 Supercharging stalls (DC fast chargers) and four AC destination chargers, is situated at One BKC in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. By the end of September, Tesla intends to open three more charging stations in Mumbai as part of its charging infrastructure expansion. These will be situated in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Lower Parel.

The action aims to support Tesla's premium clientele in India's financial capital and increase the adoption of EVs. CEO Elon Musk had previously cited high import duties as a barrier to the company's long-awaited entry into India. This is a significant turning point for the American electric vehicle (EV) behemoth, which debuted its Model Y SUV in India on July 15. Tesla now offers two versions of the Model Y: a long-range rear-wheel drive model that starts at Rs 67.89 lakh and a rear-wheel drive version that costs Rs 59.89 lakh. VinFast Plant in Tamil Nadu: Vietnamese EV Company Officially Inaugurates Its Assembly Plant at Thoothukudi City, Plans Phased Investment up to INR 16,000 Crore.

Completely built units (CBUs) of both models are being imported from China's Shanghai Gigafactory, which is home to Tesla. The third and fourth quarters of 2025 are anticipated to see the start of deliveries. Tesla’s Supercharging stalls will offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW, priced at Rs 24 per kWh, while the destination chargers will provide up to 11 kW at Rs 14 per kWh. Tesla Grok Integration: Elon Musk Shares Video Showcasing Seamless Integration of Grok AI Chatbot Into Tesla EVs, Translation Capabilities and More.

Tesla is setting itself up to compete in India's developing premium EV market with its strong brand, expanding model lineup, and developing infrastructure. The launch demonstrates the company's sincere desire to enter one of the automotive markets with the fastest rates of growth in the world. In order to establish a service centre near the showroom in BKC, Tesla India Motor and Energy Private Ltd had previously leased a 24,500-square-foot space in Kurla West, Mumbai.

