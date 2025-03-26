VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, announced the receipt of a new domestic order worth Rs 3.43 Cr from a well-established Solar Energy Company based in Coimbatore. The order entails the manufacturing and supply of outdoor oil-cooled power transformers, specifically engineered to meet stringent technical specifications required for robust performance in renewable energy applications.

This project, scheduled for execution over the next 4-5 months, underscores SPEL's unwavering commitment to quality and technological excellence in the production of power transformers. With an order book now totalling Rs 82.99 Cr, SPEL continues to enhance its role in the energy sector by providing advanced transformer solutions that are essential for efficient power transmission and distribution.

SPEL's focus on innovation and precision engineering in power transformer manufacturing is evident in this latest order. The company's dedication to delivering products that stand up to the demanding conditions of renewable energy systems reinforces its reputation as a reliable partner for organizations looking to optimize their energy infrastructure.

On the receipt of the order, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are delighted to have secured this prestigious order from a respected solar energy company. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality power transformers that meet the most stringent technical demands of the solar energy sector.

Our outdoor oil-cooled power transformers are engineered for reliable performance, even in challenging conditions, showcasing our expertise in precision engineering. We remain focused on advancing sustainable energy solutions through our innovative transformer technology.

Furthermore, the strong inflow of orders underscores the market's confidence in our transformer solutions, reinforcing our growth outlook and industry leadership."

