VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: Suraj Nangia, Founder and Managing Partner of Nangia Andersen LLP, has been recognized as one of Hindustan Times' 40 Under 40 awardees. This prestigious accolade celebrates young leaders who are shaping the future of business with their vision, innovation, and disruptive impact.

Also Read | Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by Realme.

The Hindustan Times Group hosted its flagship event, Crafting Bharat Awards 2025, at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, where industry experts and corporate leaders gathered to honor exceptional young achievers. The red carpet event witnessed an illustrious lineup of esteemed guests, including Ramesh Menon, CEO of Fever Network; Dia Mirza, renowned Indian actress; Sangram Singh, Indian professional wrestler and actor; Swastika Mukherjee, acclaimed Indian actress; and Avinash Tiwari, talented film actor.

As a dynamic entrepreneur, Suraj Nangia has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, pushing the boundaries of innovation in consulting and advisory services. His transformational leadership has not only strengthened the firm's market presence but also redefined industry benchmarks, setting a new standard for excellence and strategic foresight.

Also Read | Wordle Answer Today: Unable To Find March 19 Answer? Easy Hints For Wordle 1369, Clues, Tips and Strategies To Win the Word Puzzle.

Upon receiving the honor, Suraj Nangia expressed his gratitude, stating:"It is an absolute honor to be recognized among the best and the brightest in the industry. My entrepreneurial journey has been deeply rooted in leveraging technology to transform advisory and consulting services. By integrating advanced solutions into strategic decision-making, risk assessment, and business efficiency, we are reshaping how companies approach growth and sustainability. This recognition serves as a testament to our commitment to driving meaningful change in the industry."

Suraj Nangia has been at the forefront of reshaping the consulting and advisory domain, constantly redefining what it means to provide value-driven solutions in today's evolving business landscape. His relentless drive to push boundaries and innovate has positioned his firm as an industry leader.

This Hindustan Times 40 Under 40 recognition is a nod to his remarkable contributions and a testament to his belief that a strong vision, combined with perseverance, can drive exceptional success and impact.

Suraj Nangia's exceptional credentials reflect his unwavering pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

He is an Executive MBA from the prestigious Wharton School, a qualified Chartered Accountant, a law graduate and an alumnus of The Doon School

In addition to his professional expertise, he is also the author of the book Doing Business in India - Simplified, a definitive guide for entrepreneurs, professionals, and executives navigating India's complex regulatory framework.

Outside the boardroom, Suraj Nangia's adventurous spirit extends to mountaineering, where he has conquered some of the world's most formidable peaks. His achievements include scaling five of the Seven Summits, namely:

Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa)

Mt. Elbrus (Europe)

Mt. Aconcagua (South America)

Mt. Kosciuszko (Australia)

Mt. Cook (New Zealand)

His journey as a mountaineer is a testament to resilience, ambition, and the pursuit of excellence, mirroring his professional ethos of overcoming challenges and striving for greatness.

Suraj Nangia's recognition in Hindustan Times' 40 Under 40 underscores his unwavering dedication to transforming the consulting and advisory industry. As he continues to push the boundaries of innovation, his vision will undoubtedly shape the future of business and inspire the next generation of leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)