Thrissur (Kerala) [India]/ Duisburg [Germany], May 2: In a bold and unprecedented move, Switrus Holidays, India's fastest-growing European travel brand, has officially opened its first international office in Germany. With this milestone, Switrus becomes the first and only Indian tour operator to establish a registered travel branch in Germany, setting a new benchmark for outbound travel in India.

From its humble beginnings in Thrissur, Kerala, Switrus has grown into a household name for weekly group European tours, with over 25,000 happy travelers, 9 offices across India, and now, a flagship international base in the heart of Europe.

The grand opening ceremony of Switrus' Germany office was held in Duisburg, marking a proud and emotional milestone for the brand. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests and local dignitaries from both the Indian and German communities, symbolizing a bridge between two cultures. The ceremony was graced by:

* Marcus Jungbauer, Bezirksburgermeister Hamborn (District Mayor of Hamborn) - reinforcing strong civic and cultural support for this Indo-German collaboration

* Felix Kaya, Senior General Manager, Western Union Duisburg - representing leadership in international business and financial services

* Christoph Henneken, Attorney General of Duisburg - highlighting the strong legal and civic partnership

* Fr. Dr. Issac Elsadanam, Parish Priest at St. Joseph Church, Duisburg - blessing the occasion and offering prayers for the success of the new venture

* Jose Kumbiluvelil, Member of Loka Kerala Sabha and Senior Media Activist - symbolizing the strong voice of the Indian diaspora in Europe

Their presence underscored the global relevance and growing impact of Indian tourism in Europe, and marked the occasion as a truly cross-cultural celebration.

"Switrus is not just connecting cities--it's connecting people," said Bezirksburgermeister Hamborn. "We welcome this initiative that deepens tourism ties and cultural exchange between India and Germany."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a cultural evening, showcasing the spirit of India with a blend of traditional hospitality, local cuisine, and heartfelt community engagement.

In an industry that often depends on third-party vendors and fragmented planning, Switrus' presence in Germany launch isn't just about logistics--it's about reimagining the emotional and cultural experience of Indian travelers in Europe.

"We didn't just want to send travelers to Europe--we wanted to be there for them," said Dr. Joby George, Founder & CEO of Switrus Holidays. "This is not just a branch. It's a bold move toward making Europe simpler, safer, and more accessible for Indian travelers. We are proud to be the first Indian travel company with a direct presence in Germany--bringing better control, faster coordination, and more value to our customers."

This expansion marks a new chapter not just for the brand, but for the Indian travel industry at large--signaling a shift in ambition, scale, and global integration. Switrus plans to scale this global footprint with future branches in Asia and the Middle East, and introduce curated travel experiences.

