SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 2: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), takes great pride in announcing that Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean Faculty of Law, SIU, and Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-Lamp co-funded by EU), has been honoured with an esteemed invitation as Distinguished Visiting Professor at the prestigious West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bug-Fix Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Releases Update to Address Call Quality Issue on Android Beta.

WBNUJS, renowned as one of India's premier National Law Universities, is renowned for its commitment to fostering an academic community driven by the pursuit of knowledge, wisdom, discovery, and creativity. The university's student-centric approach emphasizes personal and intellectual growth, preparing students for meaningful careers, responsible citizenship, and global engagement. WBNUJS actively encourages multidisciplinary and innovative approaches to legal education and leadership, extending beyond the legal profession to various spheres of governance, institutions, business, and international decision-making.

In recognition of Prof. Gurpur's profound acumen and extensive experience in the field of Law, the resolution of WBNUJS's 90th Executive Council Meeting extended this esteemed invitation. As the Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Prof. Gurpur has demonstrated exceptional academic excellence and leadership, instilling a spirit of global engagement and ethical values among students and faculty. Her commitment to teaching, research, and community engagement has garnered accolades and widespread recognition.

Also Read | Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Sri Ram Sena President Pramod Muthalik Demands Termination of Muslim Workers, Contractors From Ram Mandir.

Apart from her distinguished role at Symbiosis, Prof. Gurpur currently serves as a member of the Curriculum Development Committee, Bar Council of India, and the Academic Council of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal. She has been part of the Governing Council of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University since 2012 and presently holds membership in the Academic Council of Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad. Dr. Gurpur has been a member of the Governing Council of NALSAR in 2012, and the Academic Council of MNLU Mumbai in 2014. She has given invited lectures in various other National Law Schools like NLU Assam, MNLU Aurangabad, and MNLU Nagpur. She has been in the selection committee of WBNUJS, Kolkata since 2013 and has initiated research collaboration with NLSIU Bangaluru and other top law schools in India. Dr. Gurpur has been a Ph.D. referee and mentor across 6 National Law Universities and many central and state universities.

Accepting the position of Distinguished Visiting Professor at WBNUJS, Prof. Gurpur aims to further fortify the pursuit of excellence and innovation in teaching and research at the university. Her presence on campus is expected to inspire the academic community, fostering collaboration and a deeper understanding of the legal landscape.

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, extends its warmest congratulations to Prof. Gurpur on this distinguished recognition and is confident that her contributions will significantly enrich the academic environment at WBNUJS.

To know more visit: https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)