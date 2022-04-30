New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/Mediawire): If you are an aspiring entrepreneur with a brilliant start-up idea, Take Off is the ideal platform for you. A start-up challenge, Take Off is being co-hosted by UPES School of Business and Runway, a start-up incubator. The competition is meant to promote entrepreneurship and support the start-up ecosystem.

According to Indian Economic Survey 2022, India has become the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world after the US and China, with the government recognizing over 14,000 new start-ups in 2021-22, as against 733 in 2016-17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called this decade as India's Techade and termed start-ups as the "backbone" of new India and the engine that will power the nation's economic growth in the run-up to the 100th year of Independence. The government's initiatives have led to creating an exciting and rewarding ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs in India. The flourishing business environment, coupled with campaign for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' has led higher education institutions like UPES to play a pivotal role in nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

UPES - University of Tomorrow

-UPES is a multidisciplinary university, focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital preparedness of learners to meet the needs of the economy and the industry. Having embarked on a journey of being the 'University of Tomorrow', it offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate programs through its eight schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Health Sciences and Technology, School of Modern Media, School of Liberal Studies and School of Business.

UPES School of Business The endeavour at UPES School of Business (SoB) is to provide transformative education to prepare the next generation of leaders for a global digital economy. The school's curriculum focuses on new technologies, which are rapidly transforming the nature of business, consumer experiences, and dynamics between the stakeholders. UPES SoB, ranked among top 50 institutions in Management by NIRF, prepares students to adapt to disruption and the rapidly-changing workplaces.

What is RUNWAY?

RUNWAY a Start-up Incubator Program that works with start-ups within and outside of the university. It nurtures ideas, provides funding and helps them transition into strong, scalable and successful businesses through a combination of mentoring, expertise, networking, and access to funding to bring start up ideas to life. The Runway team consists of entrepreneurs, investors, and researchers with a proven track record of bringing ideas to life, helping start-ups to spread their wings and fly. Through Runway, several early-stage start-ups have received funding to grow into full-scale businesses.

Take Off is a start-up competition-cum-workshop, co-hosted by UPES School of Business and Runway. To participate in the competition, all aspiring entrepreneurs and young business minds are invited to submit their venture pitch/idea before May 11, 2022. The challenge will be held in four categories:

1. Digital and Emerging Technologies

2. Urban Mobility

3. Direct to Consumer

4. Social Impact

After evaluation of submitted ideas on prescribed parameters, 15 best entries will be shortlisted by May 18, 2022.

The jury comprises Rahul Narvekar, Founder & CEO, The India Network; Dr GithaHeggde, Dean School of Business, UPES; Ayush Bansal, Founder & CEO, iDreamCareers.com, and Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India. The shortlisted participants will present their ideas before the jury at the Take Off event culmination-cum-workshop day to be held on May 27, 2022.

The jury will carefully assess the entries and announce two winners, who will receive cash prizes of INR 2.5 lakh and INR 1 lakh, respectively.

It will be an exciting opportunity for promising entrepreneurs to learn to pitch their ideas and grow their businesses.

The competition will be followed by a panel discussion on 'Decoding the New Normal' wherein industry leaders will deliberate on the radical shift in business landscape, the role of management education, the start-up ecosystem, and more. The event, titled 'Digital Darwinism and B-School Reset', will take place on May 27 in New Delhi.

For more details and to submit your entry, login https://www.runwayincubator.com/take-off

