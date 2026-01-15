Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The paddy procurement campaign being carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Chhattisgarh has reached a historic milestone this year.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), as of January 13, 2026, during the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26, a total of 105.14 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been procured from 1,777,419 farmers, and a record Rs 23,448 crore has been transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts. This represents the highest procurement volume and highest payout ever recorded in the state by January 13 in any year.

A comparison with previous years highlights the scale of this achievement. During the Kharif Marketing Year 2020-21, up to January 13, 72.15 LMT of paddy was procured from 1,749,003 farmers, with payments totalling Rs 13,550 crore. In 2021-22, up to the same date, 68.77 LMT was procured from 1,709,834 farmers, and Rs 13,410 crore was paid, the CMO said.

In 2022-23, by January 13, 97.67 LMT of paddy was purchased from 2,214,302 farmers, and Rs 20,022 crore was paid. Against all these benchmarks, 2025-26 has surpassed every previous year, both in the quantity procured and in the total amount paid to farmers.

While 72.15 LMT was procured in 2020-21, 68.77 LMT in 2021-22, and 97.67 LMT in 2022-23, 105.14 LMT has already been procured by January 13, 2026, alone. Likewise, payments have surged to Rs 23,448 crore, the highest ever at this point in the season, as per the CMO.

This increase reflects the impact of the state government's transparent procurement system, time-bound payment mechanisms, and farmer-centric policies, which have strengthened farmer confidence. Farmers are now receiving fair prices on time, improving their financial security and giving new momentum to the rural economy.

According to Chattisgarh CMO, the state government has made its commitment clear that every grain produced by every eligible farmer will be purchased, and every rupee will be paid on time, so that the state's farmers become more prosperous, self-reliant, and secure.

For the Kharif Marketing Year 2024-25, the government enforced strict action against shrinkage and irregularities in paddy storage. Where shortages between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent were found, show-cause notices were issued to storage-centre in-charges. Where shortages ranged from 1 per cent to 2 per cent, departmental inquiries were initiated. Where shortages exceeded 2 per cent, center in-charges were suspended, departmental proceedings were launched, and criminal FIRs were registered wherever wrongdoing was established.

Over the past two years, due to irregularities and negligence in paddy procurement and storage, 33 food inspectors and food officers have been served show-cause notices, FIRs have been registered in two cases, and one storage-center in-charge has been suspended. This demonstrates the government's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and negligence, the CMO stated.

With respect to shrinkage recorded in Kharif Marketing Year 2023-24, as per government orders, six district marketing officers and six storage-centre in-charges have been issued show-cause notices -- a decisive step to reinforce administrative accountability and prevent future lapses.

It is also significant that in 2018-19, paddy was procured from 25.61 lakh hectares, totalling 80.38 lakh metric tonnes.

The CMO stated further that under the Central Pool mechanism of the Government of India, a target of 78 lakh metric tonnes of rice had been set, against which approximately 116 lakh metric tonnes of paddy could be adjusted. The remaining paddy was disposed of through auction. However, because the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had limited warehouse capacity for the milled rice corresponding to the central target, the final disposal of paddy took approximately 12 to 15 months, increasing the likelihood of dryage (shrinkage) at storage centers.

At present, the lifting of paddy stored under the Kharif Marketing Year 2024-25 is ongoing, and the lifting of auctioned paddy is also in progress. Only after all paddy is fully disposed of will the final and accurate shrinkage figures be determined. (ANI)

