Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: As the country prepares to celebrate National Handloom Day, Taneira, a Tata product, reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the nation's unparalleled textile heritage with the introduction of GI tagging on their offerings. Among the early adopters in the industry, Taneira becomes one of the first few Indian saree brands to present GI-certified handloom sarees, in key clusters like Banarasis, Chanderi and Maheshwari to start with. This initiative strengthens the brand's commitment to the hands behind the loom, the geographies that have shaped their craft over generations, and the traditions woven into every piece of fabric. At its core, this step underscores Taneira's dedication to authenticity and ethical craftsmanship, aiming to create a deeper connection between consumers and the communities that keep India's rich weaving legacy alive. Authenticity has been at the heart of Taneira's ethos from the beginning. From the Handloom Mark to Silk and Zari certifications, each product reflects this commitment. The introduction of GI tagging further strengthens customer trust enhancing the brand's vision of bringing the best of India under one roof, backed by provenance and purpose.

As part of this initiative, Taneira works closely with vendor partners and artisan clusters to facilitate GI certification, providing documentation support, legal guidance and on-ground enablement. In a design landscape increasingly shaped by mechanized production and diminishing recognition of the craftsperson, this effort reflects the brand's deep-rooted intent to preserve and progress the quiet elegance and enduring beauty of handwoven traditions.

Taneira is championing a certified and transparent approach to handloom retail. The offerings carry a suite of trusted authenticity markers such as the Handloom Mark, Silk Mark, Zari Certification, Khadi Certificate and Pashmina Certification. With the addition of GI tagging, this suite of certifications now also verifies that each weave originates from its rightful region and the artisans who have upheld it across generations.

On this milestone, Mr. Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira, said, "On the occasion of National Handloom Day, we at Taneira are proud to take another meaningful step in our journey to safeguard India's weaving traditions and support our artisan communities. By partnering with craft clusters and offering certified weaves, including GI-tagged products, we aim to build a transparent supply chain that not only empowers artisans but also helps customers make informed, conscious choices. Through this initiative, we continue our endeavour to offer sarees that go beyond aesthetics, pieces that embody authenticity, carry the responsibility of heritage and reflect the cultural richness of India to the world at large."

By actively partnering with weaving clusters, the brand seeks to preserve the traditional knowledge systems that define Indian textiles while ensuring that weaving communities receive rightful recognition. Owning a GI-tagged saree is to own a tangible piece of India's cultural geography, history and craftsmanship. These sarees are not just keepers of tradition, but by the very nature of how they are made, handloom sarees are breathable, durable and crafted to last many generations, while combining comfort with timeless elegance.

Taneira is working towards expanding its portfolio of GI-tagged clusters, with weaves from close to 10 other regions currently in progress. With each new addition, the brand moves closer to its vision of making authenticated, region-specific handlooms accessible to the modern Indian woman, while uplifting the ecosystem at every step. This National Handloom Day, Taneira invites customers to discover the stories, soil and soul woven into every thread.

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

In its endeavour to provide authentic weaves that are handcrafted with love, Taneira works with weaver communities all over India. It has also launched the 'Weavershala' initiative to modernize the weaving techniques and, at the same time, preserve traditional procedures of hand weaving for future generations. In addition, the brand has introduced frame looms and all essential workspace facilities for the weavers in collaboration with localized weaver-led organizations. Currently, there are 18 Weavershalas operational across the country.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers a unique and relaxed browsing experience with knowledgeable staff to provide quality service through a strong network of 80+ stores across 41 cities. The brand is present across all prominent metro hubs and is building to strengthen its presence across key Tier I and Tier II cities. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

