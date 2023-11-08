BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: Tanishq, India's largest retail jewellery brand from the house of TATA and VSPAGY a leading personalized video interactivity platform today announced their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way Tanishq engage with their customers through immersive and personalized video experiences. VSPAGY's cutting-edge technology combines the power of personalized videos with interactive elements, allowing brands to create unique and engaging customer experiences. The platform also enables brands to distribute these videos at scale simultaneously across multiple channels like WhatsApp, in-app notifications, SMS, and email amongst others. Through this partnership, Tanishq will leverage the VSPAGY platform to create unique and captivating video journeys tailored to individual customers. Since its inception, Tanishq has been committed to putting the customer at the heart of everything it does. From its product development to its customer service, the brand has always focused on delivering exceptional experiences for its customers. This commitment to customer centricity has been a key driver of the brand's success and has helped it to build a loyal and engaged customer base. By integrating VSPAGY's platform into their marketing and communication strategies, Tanishq aims to amplify customer engagement, drive conversions, and enhance overall brand loyalty. "We are thrilled to partner with VSPAGY to deliver unparalleled personalized video interactivity experiences to our customers," Pelki Tshering, General Manager-Marketing, Tanishq. "VSPAGY's personalized video interactivity platform will empower us to create immersive storytelling experiences that connect with our customers on a deeper level. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and providing exceptional customer experiences." VSPAGY's innovative solution allows brands to leverage customer data to generate dynamic and personalized videos that resonate with individual preferences, interests, and buying behaviors. The platform seamlessly integrates interactivity features such as clickable hotspots, personalized recommendations, and interactive CTAs (call-to-action), creating a captivating video journey for each customer. "We are delighted to welcome Tanishq to the VSPAGY family," said Pankaj Saxena, Founder and CEO of VSPAGY. "Tanishq's legacy of excellence and commitment to customer-centricity align perfectly with our vision to transform the digital video customer engagement landscape. Together, we aim to create memorable and personalized video interactive experiences that captivate consumers and forge lasting brand connections." With this collaboration, Tanishq joins a prestigious roster of global brands that have chosen VSPAGY to enhance their video marketing efforts. By embracing VSPAGY's personalized video interactivity platform, India's leading jewellery brand is poised to elevate its brand presence, inspire customer loyalty, and stay ahead in an ever growing and extremely competitive market, where brand consumer connects are increasingly becoming specific and personalized.

Also Read | Rainbow Rishta Review: Amazon Prime Series Celebrates Queer Love With a Gentle, Utopian Gaze! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 440+ exclusive boutiques in more than 250 cities. Founded in 2019, the VSPAGY is a leading personalized video interactivity platform that helps enterprises engage with their customers at scale. The AI-enabled platform empowers banks, insurance, fintech, e-commerce, retail, automobile, and travel and hospitality brands to improve their customer engagements using a suite of personalized Video Interactivity solutions. The SaaS platform helps enterprises create large-scale individualised video conversations and engagements with their customers with secured API protocols as well as real-time performance analytics dashboard reports for tracking and monitoring the campaigns. VSPAGY is a registered trademark of Acadian Technologies Private Limited. The company is ISO-27001:2013 compliant, and is also DPIIT/ DIPP certified as part of the Startup India program.

Contact VSPAGY

Also Read | Incest Horror: Three Brothers Jailed for Raping Sister and Child Relatives in Ireland; Parents Found Involved in Sex Assaults Too.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)