Dublin, November 8: Three brothers from an extended Traveller family have been sentenced to prison for a total of 42 years for their involvement in the sexual abuse of their own family members. The men's 66-year-old father, who served as the "deviant father figure" of the family, and their 64-year-old mother have also been implicated in this heinous saga. The 66-year-old patriarch, already serving a 16-year sentence for the sexual abuse and rape of his daughter, was due to be sentenced as well but is currently in the hospital.

According to multiple reports, the family's dark history came to light during a three-week trial where they faced a total of 115 counts of rape and sexually abusing four family members, who were children at the time. The court heard that the crimes occurred between 1999 and 2005 in various locations nationwide. The victims include the oldest couple's daughter, their granddaughter, and their two nephews, whom the couple had fostered for a period.

In a solemn judgment, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring emphasised that the family had been "ruled by a deviant father figure" who subjected his wife and children, grandchild, and extended relatives to abuse and mistreatment. She noted that the children's basic rights to safety, education, and protection had been repeatedly violated. The judge also questioned how these children had been left in the care of the abusive family members. None of the five individuals found guilty accepted the verdicts, insisting on their innocence.

The three brothers, aged 39, 40, and 41, showed no remorse for their actions and received sentences ranging from 11 to 16-and-a-half years. The mother was sentenced to two years for her involvement, and the father's sentencing will occur at a later date. The victims have shown immense courage in facing their abusers and reclaiming their self-worth, and their bravery is a stark reminder of the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals from harm.

