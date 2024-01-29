PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 29: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has expanded its retail footprint in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with the relaunch of its grand store on 26th January. The store was inaugurated by the esteemed Tanishq Business Partners in Gujarat, Jatin Parekh, Jayanti Patel and Dharmesh Mehta at 11:30 AM. The store is located at Tanishq CG Road, IFCI Bhavan, Lal Bungalow Chowk, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Spanning across, 18,000 sq.ft., the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across vibrant colour stones, dazzling gold, shining diamonds, exquisite polki, and precious kundan jewellery. The store proudly presents Tanishq's exclusive festive collection, 'Dharohar', drawing inspiration from the heirloom artefacts from the eras gone by, an ode to legacies old and new. Additionally, the store is equipped with an assortment of modern, contemporary and lightweight jewellery collection 'String It'. It also houses the 'Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar'solitaire collection which includes an array of spectacular designs for both women and men, including rings, earrings and bracelets. The store features the 'Impressions of Nature' collection, a reflection of the harmonious patterns that exist in nature. From necklaces to chokers, studs to earrings, each piece is perfectly crafted with colourful gemstones and gold. The store houses an exquisite collection of rare and precious diamonds along with colored gemstones - 'Tales of Mystique' inspired by the architectural beauty of Rajasthan's palaces and cityscape. The store also has an Exclusive High-Value Studded Zone along with special zones caters to wedding customers and is exclusively equipped with stunning jewellery pieces from Rivaah- a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is designed keeping in line with the sensibility of Indian women from across the country and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping. Additionally, the store features a wide range of plain and studded jewellery designs from Mia by Tanishq with unique inspiration and excellent craftsmanship.

Speaking on the relaunch, Vishal Vyas, Regional Business Manager, Titan Company Limited, said, "We take immense pride in reintroducing our grand store in Ahmedabad today. At Tanishq, customer satisfaction drives every step we take. As the nation's most cherished jewellery brand, our continuous aspiration has been to remain within reach for our customers. Our store showcases an exquisite array of jewellery designs in Gold, Diamond, Solitaires, and Bridal collections, catering to a variety of preferences. Gujarat and its people have been integral to Tanishq's rich history and we are filled with great enthusiasm as we embark on this new journey augmenting our existing footprint within the vibrant city of Ahmedabad. We anticipate that our customers in Ahmedabad will embrace and relish the unparalleled journey we've crafted within this expansive store."

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328607/Tanishq_Showroom_Ahmedabad.jpg

