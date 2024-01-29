Mumbai, January 29: The Election Commission of India has said that the biennial elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats including six in Maharashtra, shall be held on February 27. The states going to the RS polls are: Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), Maharashtra and Bihar (six each), Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (five each), Gujarat and Karnataka (four each), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Rajasthan (three each), Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (one seat each). Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Candidature of Dorjee Tshering Lepcha From Sikkim for Upcoming Polls

The elections are being held to fill up the seats after the term of the 56 incumbents end in early April. The election notification will be issued on February 8, the last date for filing nominations is February 15, scrutiny will be done on February 16 and the last date for withdrawals shall be February 20. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Says 'Won't Contest Polls as Rajya Sabha Tenure Has Two More Years To Go'

The polling shall be held on February 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the counting of votes, and the election process shall be completed by February 29, said the ECI.

