Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18: Tanla Platforms Limited, an AI-native platform company, today announced its financial results for Q2 FY26.

Key Metrics: Second Quarter (July - Sep 2025)

- Revenue was at ₹1,078 Cr, grew by 3.6% QoQ and 7.8% YoY

- Gross profit was at ₹287 Cr, grew by 10% QoQ and 9.5% YoY. Gross margin at 26.6%

- EBITDA was at ₹177 Cr, grew by 8.2% QoQ and 1.2% YoY. EBITDA margin at 16.5%

- Profit after tax was at ₹ 125 Cr, with a profit after tax margin of 11.6%

- Earnings per share at ₹9.43

- Free cash flow was at ₹165 Cr, 132% PAT

- Cash balance at ₹881 Cr, post payout of buyback

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "In Q2, we delivered growth across all financial metrics, achieving our highest-ever gross profit over the past eight quarters. Wisely.ai is gaining traction across the telco ecosystem, reinforcing our belief in the impact of our AI-native platform."

Significant events during the quarter:

1. Wisely.ai, our AI-native platform, went live in August with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH).

2. Recognized as Meta's Partner of the Year 2025.

3. Awarded Best Made-in-India Telecom Innovation at India Mobile Congress 2025.

4. Named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS for the third consecutive year.

5. Declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share (600%) for FY26, in line with our 30% dividend payout policy.

6. Bought back 20 lakh shares at ₹875 per share for an aggregate amount of ₹179 Cr, fourth in last five years.

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative-led SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise- and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times, Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790).

Safe Harbor

This information contains "forward-looking" statements, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this document.

