VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 7: TARC Limited has delivered an outstanding operational performance for the third quarter of FY2025, achieving presales of Rs 1,165 crore, maintaining a consistent growth trajectory. For the first nine months of FY2025, the Company registered presales of Rs 2,487 crore, marking an impressive six-fold year-on-year increase.

Also Read | South Korea Political Crisis: Court Grants Extension of Warrant To Detain Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Over His Short-Lived Imposition of Martial Law.

Customer collections in Q3 FY2025 amounted to Rs 181 crore, bringing the total collections for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to Rs 371 crore. This robust collection performance further reflects the Company's effective sales strategies and strong market demand.

TARC Limited remains optimistic about its prospects, forecasting continued growth in both Sales and Collections. The Company attributes this upward momentum to increasing demand in the luxury real estate sector and the successful execution of its business strategies. With sustained growth in sight, TARC is poised for continued success in the coming quarter.

Also Read | Oscars 2025: Suriya's 'Kanguva', Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham', Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Among 7 Indian Films Eligible for Best Picture Nominees; What Does This ‘Selection’ Actually Mean?.

Key Highlights for Q3 FY2025

The Company achieved exceptional operational performance for Q3 FY2025 with strong presales of Rs 1,165 Crore and collections of Rs 181 crore in Q3FY2025 demonstrating operational strength and financial growth.

TARC Tripundra is in its final stages, with the project progressing towards the final stage, marking a significant milestone.

TARC Kailasa, the Company is developing a state-of-the-art experience center, featuring a meticulously designed sample flat that highlights the project's luxury offerings for the next phase. Prices at this project have already appreciated significantly, reflecting its strong market demand for the development.

TARC Ishva has achieved approximately Rs 1,500 crore in presales till date. Construction on site is in full swing.

The Company has acquired additional land parcel in Gurugram, further strengthening its portfolio and enhancing its potential Gross Development Value.

Company's multi-screen cinema and entertainment asset at East Delhi has now become operational.

Amar Sarin, Managing Director & CEO of TARC Limited, stated, "We are proud to consistently achieve four-figure presales numbers, which is a clear indication that our strategy to focus on world class luxury developments an on time delivery has gained significant momentum. Our dedicated teams are continually building on this strong foundation, with a sharp focus on unlocking the full potential of our existing land bank while also actively exploring strategic acquisitions and joint ventures. Each challenge we face only strengthens our resilience, preparing us for growth and success. With our unwavering commitment to integrity, we remain focused on creating long-term value for all our stakeholders. We are confident that TARC is well-positioned to reach even greater milestones in the years ahead."

With the recent announcement by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, of four strategic highway projects in Delhi, these infrastructural advancements are poised to significantly enhance the city's connectivity. The development of these key projects is expected to unlock substantial opportunities for the Company's land parcels in Delhi, further driving growth.

Outlook

The luxury real estate markets in Delhi and Gurugram are well-positioned for high growth, fuelled by robust demand, strategic infrastructure developments, and the city's status as key hubs for high-net-worth individuals. As India's economy continues its positive trajectory, the luxury real estate sector is set to benefit from a growing affluent population. The demand for luxury residences is expected to rise alongside the cities' evolving urban landscapes. Moreover, Delhi and Gurugram's reputations as global business and cultural centers continue to attract both domestic and international buyers, ensuring demand in luxury properties.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)