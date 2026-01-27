NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The city witnessed one of the largest blood donation drives last week at Shri KVO Sthanakwasi Jain Mahajan Wadi in Mumbai, strengthening the accessibility of blood for patients in need across the city. The drive saw participation from 5000 voluntary donors, resulting in the collection of 5000 units of blood.

This initiative - coordinated by Tarun Mitra Mandal of Mumbai - is part of HAB Pharma's ongoing efforts to support community healthcare and promote voluntary blood donation. Conducted for the 3rd consecutive year, the drive has consistently received strong support from local youth, residents, and volunteers, reflecting growing civic awareness around the importance of blood donation. Over the years, the partnership with Tarun Mitra Mandal has helped collect over 200,000 units of blood, contributing to the treatment of accident victims, surgical patients, and those requiring regular transfusions.

The Chinchpokli drive saw participation from 50 hospitals, including prominent names like KEM, Wadia, Masina, Hinduja, and Saifee, adhering to all national guidelines for blood donation and safety, with qualified doctors and trained medical staff overseeing the process.

Speaking on the occasion, Urvee Garg - Director, HAB Pharma, said that regular blood donation plays a crucial role in saving lives, especially during emergencies and surgeries "Blood donation is one of the most critical yet underserved areas of community healthcare. Through this ongoing initiative, we aim to build a sustainable culture of voluntary blood donation and ensure timely access for patients in need," she said.

Representatives from Tarun Mitra Mandal emphasised the importance of youth participation in sustaining community health initiatives. "This is the third time we are conducting this drive here in Mumbai in collaboration with HAB Pharma. The response from young donors this year has been especially encouraging. Our long-term collaboration with HAB Pharma has consistently demonstrated how industry and community organisations can work together to create a meaningful healthcare impact," said Manish Henia, President Tarun Mitra Mandal.

HAB Pharma and Tarun Mitra Mandal plan to continue organising similar drives in the future to strengthen community participation and support local healthcare needs.

