Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA Life), one of India's fastest growing life insurers today announced its support to the AIA One Billion Campaign initiated by the AIA Group Limited ("AIA" or the "Company").

AIA One Billion is a bold campaign to engage a billion people globally to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030. The aim of this movement is to improve the health and wellness of individuals and help create a more sustainable future.

Naveen Tahilyani, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life, said, "As part of the Group, Tata AIA Life is proud to partner in this global initiative with AIA and we hope to make a significant contribution to this cause given a part our vision has always been to enable dreams, and inspire healthier, happier lives. As we progress in our transition from being a payor to partnering consumers in their life, health, and wellness journey with comprehensive offerings customized to evolving needs, it is critical that we craft consumer conversations that create awareness about holistic health and wellness."

The AIA One Billion Movement underscores joint commitment by Tata AIA Life and AIA, to engage, educate and inspire communities across India to improve physical, mental, and environmental wellness while championing financial inclusion.

While the pandemic has increased the general awareness on the importance of health and wellness, people are still witnessing an increase in lifestyle-related diseases, accounting for more than 70 per cent of all deaths. It is important for Insurers like us to play a responsible and positive role and be at the forefront of helping our communities address this issue.

As the industry starts witnessing the emergence of traditional 'assess and service' products to more customer centric 'prescribe and prevent' products, Insurers need to undertake necessary innovation in product design and service excellence.

The movement will adopt a 360-degree communication module comprising several touchpoints across internal, external, and social channels to kick-start the AIA One Billion Movement. The initiative proposes to motivate consumers to embrace health & wellness-oriented activities, through simple actions in their daily life.

As this will be a global initiative spread across several key markets, Tata AIA Life's participation would be to create awareness and salience for the movement within India. The Insurer will be working towards developing several initiatives that can be adapted to spread information and key propositions to consumers across the length and breadth of the country. Tata AIA Life's participation would complement the Insurer's current efforts towards creating awareness about life insurance, adequacy of cover and protection, as well as financial inclusion.

Click here link to watch the campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJUBxqhKCBw

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$340 billion as of 31 December 2021.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients.

Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

