New Delhi [India], Februarry 28 (ANI): Samsung's latest drop in the audio space is finally here with the Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4, and they are officially open for pre-order starting 26th February 2026.

It's a complete overhaul that introduces a striking new 'blade' design. Developed through millions of ear data points and over 10,000 simulations, these buds are built for a sleek, ergonomic fit that stays comfortable all day.

The Pro version features a canal-fit design for those who want total immersion, while the standard 'Buds4' offer an open-fit style for a more breathable feel.

You can pick them up in White or Black with a matte finish, though if you're looking for the online-exclusive Pink Gold, that's reserved specifically for the Buds4 Pro.

The tech under the hood is where things get really interesting. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro boasts a wider woofer that increases the speaker area by nearly 20% compared to the last generation, covering a massive frequency range from 20Hz to 40,000Hz.

This means you're getting 24-bit/96kHz high-fidelity sound that captures everything from deep bass pulses to high-pitched violin resonances.

They've also moved the outer microphone to the top of the metal blade to cut down on wind noise, which works alongside the Enhanced Adaptive ANC and EQ. This system actually analyzes your ear shape and how you're wearing the buds in real-time to adjust the noise-canceling levels automatically, perfect for when you're switching between a noisy train and a quiet office.

Samsung is also leaning heavily into the AI ecosystem with this launch. You can now trigger AI agents like Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity using just your voice, so you don't even have to reach for your phone to get things done.

The Pro model even includes Head Gesture controls, so you can manage calls or interact with Bixby just by moving your head. For phone calls, the Super Clear Call technology doubles the usual Bluetooth bandwidth, making sure your voice stays crisp even if you're in a loud restaurant or a park with the kids.

If you're looking to grab a pair, the lineup is launching alongside the Galaxy S26 series. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro in Black, White, or Pink Gold is priced at INR 22,999, while the standard Galaxy Buds4 in Black or White comes in at INR 16,999. While pre-orders are live right now, general availability starts on March 11.

