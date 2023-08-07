New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Tata Play's GSAT-24, a 4-tonne class communication satellite built by ISRO and launched in June 2022 for providing DTH services, is now in its orbital position.

Tata Play, formerly known as Tata Sky, has joined hands with a public sector enterprise NewSpace India Limited for the launch of the satellite.

Tata Play will now be able to make use of this satellite. The increased bandwidth will enable Tata Play to provide its users with an even sharper picture and sound quality, and an ability to carry 50 per cent more channels – thus making it the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms in the country.

The number of Tata Play channels will now increase from 600 to an increased capacity of about 900 channels.

"GSAT-24 a 4-tonne class communication satellite built by ISRO for providing DTH services, is fully operational at its maximum satellite capacity, following exhaustive in-orbit testing. This momentous achievement signifies a revolution in India's telecommunications space, driven by cutting-edge indigenous technology. It serves as a tribute to our nation's aerospace prowess and heralds India's successful entry into the Demand Driven Mission segment," ISRO Chairman S Somanath said at the unveiling ceremony of the satellite today.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), incorporated in March 2019, is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space (DOS).

On the occasion, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, expressed his happiness and said, “Congratulations to DoS and Tata Play for successfully commissioning GSAT-24. This event unlocks one more step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and self-reliance in the field of space and communication.”

The Secretary also said the DTH services provider will be able to start educational channels for students as was announced in the Budget. (ANI)

